otakuusamagazine.com
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Shares Opening Theme Song, Animation Sequence
The sequel anime Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown will debut on January 7. The crew revealed that the opening theme song will be “White Noise” and performed by Official HiGE DANdism. But they didn’t just tell us this. They’re letting us listen to it, and watch. Yes, they’ve released the clean opening animation sequence for us all to check out.
otakuusamagazine.com
Third Live-Action Kingdom Film Locks in Title and Release Date
Following up on last year’s Kingdom II: Harukanara Daichi e (To Distant Lands), more information has arrived for the third entry in the series. The new film now has the official title of Kingdom: Unmei no Honoo (The Flame of Fate) and will adapt the Battle of Bayou and Escape from Zhao arcs when it premieres in Japanese cinemas on July 28, 2023.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations
After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hulu Previews Tokyo Revengers Season 2 with English Subs
Hot on the heels of the preview for the opening animation—which features a brand new track by Official HIGE DANdism—a new English-subtitled trailer is here for Tokyo Revengers season 2. The Christmas Showdown Arc anime adaptation will stream internationally via Disney+, and fans in the U.S. will be able to check it out on Hulu as each episode airs. As a result, Hulu is here with the localized preview.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ actor claims it wasn’t his ‘goal to ruin cinema’
There’s not a whole lot which went right with 2015’s Fantastic Four. Nearly every conceivable aspect which could go wrong in filmmaking, went completely wrong in Josh Trank’s film and star Toby Kebbell knows it. While the director himself has disowned it mostly, the damage is still...
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kick off 2023 Anime Style with 3 New Shows Starting This Week
The winter 2023 anime season is officially underway! New shows will be premiering all month long, along with returning favorites. And if you’re ready to get the jump on this season’s hottest titles, we can tell you exactly where to start!. Lots of new shows are dropping this...
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Alexandra Daddario Goes Skinny-Dipping on Her Beautiful Tropical Vacation
The actress stars in AMC’s upcoming show, ‘The Mayfair Witches,’ releasing on Jan. 8.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga Author Gosaku Ota Passes Away at 74
Another veteran of the manga industry has left us, this time with the passing of manga creator Gosaku Ota at the age of 74. Haruka Takachiho, co-founder of Studio Nue, reported the sad news via Twitter on Sunday. Though Ota stabilized after catching COVID-19 at the end of November, he...
wegotthiscovered.com
An obscure comic book movie that got a small screen sequel series battles systemic streaming corruption
We’ve become so accustomed to comic book adaptations infiltrating every level of film and television, that it’s impossible to keep track of them all. One of the many under-the-radar efforts to emerge over the years was Brazil’s The Awakener, which proved so popular it spawned a small screen sequel series.
ComicBook
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Rumored to Feature an Epic Marvel Team-up
Avengers: Endgame brought together heroes from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for one of the most memorable action sequences of all time. How can Avengers: Secret Wars top that portal scene? By bringing together heroes from every corner of every Marvel movie universe. And a new rumor suggests that’s just what will happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored villain of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ would be destined to anger the purists
There are no prizes for guessing who the villain of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is going to be, but what about sequel and Multiverse Saga finale Secret Wars?. Naturally, the internet has been awash with rampant speculation ever since it was first announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be adapting one of the most iconic comic book storylines in the company history, which instantly opened the doors for an assemblage of talent that would put the final act of Endgame to shame.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix showrunners should really know better by now than ending a first season on a cliffhanger
Netflix has opted to pick up right where it left off as we enter 2023; by canceling hugely popular fantasy projects that drew in huge viewership figures. The first casualty of 2023 was mind-melting multilingual favorite 1899, but the biggest surprise regarding the show’s axing is that people were actually surprised.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Gets First Poster
Now that we're finally in 2023, audiences are looking forward to some of the films that will be landing in theaters in the coming months, with one of the most anticipated horror efforts being the long-awaited sequel Evil Dead Rise, which just earned its first poster. One of the reasons fans are so looking forward to the project is that director Lee Cronin has been sharing teases of behind-the-scenes work on the film, so getting a new look at the unsettling experience in the form of a demonic poster is already freaking out audiences. Check out the first poster for Evil Dead Rise below before the film lands in theaters on April 21st.
Collider
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chloë Grace Moretz is dying to game and has plans to tackle one of Sony’s finest next
If there’s anything that the internet at large seems to love, it’s a celebrity that is as engrossed by gaming as the rest of us are. Henry Cavill is usually the first such famous face that springs to mind, given his well-documented love of PC gaming and all things Warhammer.
