Now that we're finally in 2023, audiences are looking forward to some of the films that will be landing in theaters in the coming months, with one of the most anticipated horror efforts being the long-awaited sequel Evil Dead Rise, which just earned its first poster. One of the reasons fans are so looking forward to the project is that director Lee Cronin has been sharing teases of behind-the-scenes work on the film, so getting a new look at the unsettling experience in the form of a demonic poster is already freaking out audiences. Check out the first poster for Evil Dead Rise below before the film lands in theaters on April 21st.

20 HOURS AGO