Marcus Smart sparked ‘huge change’ in Oklahoma State win against West Virginia
A West Virginia player made an "inappropriate gesture" to Smart, prompting a technical foul and an OSU rally. Even though he was just watching the game, Celtics guard Marcus Smart helped his alma mater Oklahoma State pick up a conference win against Big 12 foe West Virginia Monday night. With...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Same Old Mountaineers After WVU Basketball’s Loss to Oklahoma State?
Another conference loss. More poor play. Mentally unraveling at the end of games. These are all things happening to the West Virginia basketball team right now and creating a cloud of “here we go again” despite this being a new group this season. As expected, Twitter was not...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Head Coach Threatens To Kick Star Player Off the Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins was absolutely livid following West Virginia’s 11th straight Big 12 Conference loss last night at Oklahoma State. Huggins was clearly frustrated with the poor officiating, but most of his ire was directed as his senior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who is the...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
West Virginia Offers Experienced WR Transfer
Another receiver in play for the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
The Stain of Shane
Morgantown, West Virginia – Shane Lyons is gone from Morgantown. He’s now 733 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in his cushy new (old?) job as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama. But the dark cloud that he created will linger over Morgantown, West...
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Local high school football coach and players react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The reality of what can happen in football was shocking to fans and viewers everywhere. So how can high school coaches make it clear to young players without causing undue fear? Two football players and one assistant coach at Wheeling Park High School shared their opinions Tuesday. “It is part of sport,” […]
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
