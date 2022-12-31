Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh’s bowl losing streak reaches six with Michigan’s loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan wrapped the 2015 season, and kicked off 2016, with a 41-7 New Year’s Day stomping of Florida in the Citrus Bowl. It was an impressive end to Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Michigan’s head coach and left fans giddy about the program’s future.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska (1/3/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State returns to Big Ten play to take on one of the hotter teams in the league. Nebraska comes to the Breslin Center after a 16-point win over Iowa. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (9-4, 1-1) vs....
MLive.com
Conditions on retractable field an issue for Michigan, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The field at State Farm Stadium, where Michigan lost to TCU in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, is remarkable. Resting on 13 railroad-like tracks, it can roll on 546 steel wheels to move the 740 feet in and out of the stadium at the push of a button. It allows for, among other things, the natural grass surface to be used in the indoor stadium.
MLive.com
Michigan State trounces Nebraska for fifth straight win
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s gotten healthier and healthier keeps looking better and better. The Spartans opened 2023 by trouncing Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday in its resumption of Big Ten play. The game marked Michigan State’s fifth-straight win and featured perhaps its most...
MLive.com
Nebraska vs. Michigan State basketball prediction & pick: Tue, 1/3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans are 9-4 to start the year, and after dropping back-to-back games a month ago, they’ve won four straight. They...
MLive.com
Inside Michigan locker room, players ponder if TCU loss ruins entire season
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside the Michigan locker room, the same routine that happens after every non-home game unfolded. Equipment, from towels to pants to shoulder pads and all the other gear these Wolverines wear, was placed in bins and bags. What made Saturday’s scene unique was that it won’t happen again this season.
MLive.com
Michigan reserve linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal
With the Michigan football team back in Ann Arbor and clearing out lockers, another player has elected to move on. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive, after just one season with the Wolverines. Spurlock will have...
MLive.com
Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: The Spartan’s best half in a long time
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened December with a loss, but as the calendar turned to 2023, it hasn’t lost since. The Spartans resumed Big ten play by beating Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday night.
MLive.com
College basketball picks: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction for Jan 1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is here and the Big Ten figures to be one of the best leagues in college basketball once again. Sunday will...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Cabana, Stephens keep Chelsea boys’ win streak rolling
Chelsea’s boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since the season began and that didn’t stop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs picked up an impressive 72-56 72-56 win over Roseville to remain unbeaten on the year.
MLive.com
‘Exhausted’ Hannah Glowzinski plays hero in Divine Child basketball’s 63-62 win over Westfield Prep
DEARBORN -- Hannah Glowzinski had a wide-eyed look on her face as she tried to catch her breath and process the frantic emotions at the end of a thrilling girls basketball game on Tuesday night. Coming out of the timeout with 29 seconds to play, Glowzinski and her Dearborn Divine...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 3
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2023
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Reading holds off late Homer rally
HOMER – A 15-point Reading lead shrank to five late in Tuesday’s Big 8 girls basketball game, but the Rangers held on to beat Homer 50-44. The Rangers led 45-30 early in the fourth before a flurry of Trojans baskets but enough free throws and defensive stops by Reading preserved the win.
