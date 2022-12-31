ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Conditions on retractable field an issue for Michigan, TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The field at State Farm Stadium, where Michigan lost to TCU in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, is remarkable. Resting on 13 railroad-like tracks, it can roll on 546 steel wheels to move the 740 feet in and out of the stadium at the push of a button. It allows for, among other things, the natural grass surface to be used in the indoor stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
MLive.com

Michigan State trounces Nebraska for fifth straight win

EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s gotten healthier and healthier keeps looking better and better. The Spartans opened 2023 by trouncing Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday in its resumption of Big Ten play. The game marked Michigan State’s fifth-straight win and featured perhaps its most...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Nebraska vs. Michigan State basketball prediction & pick: Tue, 1/3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans are 9-4 to start the year, and after dropping back-to-back games a month ago, they’ve won four straight. They...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Inside Michigan locker room, players ponder if TCU loss ruins entire season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside the Michigan locker room, the same routine that happens after every non-home game unfolded. Equipment, from towels to pants to shoulder pads and all the other gear these Wolverines wear, was placed in bins and bags. What made Saturday’s scene unique was that it won’t happen again this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan reserve linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

With the Michigan football team back in Ann Arbor and clearing out lockers, another player has elected to move on. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive, after just one season with the Wolverines. Spurlock will have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

College basketball picks: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction for Jan 1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is here and the Big Ten figures to be one of the best leagues in college basketball once again. Sunday will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Reading holds off late Homer rally

HOMER – A 15-point Reading lead shrank to five late in Tuesday’s Big 8 girls basketball game, but the Rangers held on to beat Homer 50-44. The Rangers led 45-30 early in the fourth before a flurry of Trojans baskets but enough free throws and defensive stops by Reading preserved the win.
HOMER, MI

