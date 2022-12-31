Power Play Falls Flat as Penguins Lose Fourth Straight

Any sort of production from the special teams could have been a difference maker for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins were in need of a statement win before heading to Boston for the Winter Classic, but they instead took their fourth straight defeat.

In a game rife with special teams play, the Penguins once again couldn’t generate offense when it mattered most.

Between the two teams, there were a combined 30 penalty minutes and somehow, only one power play goal as the New Jersey Devils got the upper hand.

The Devils were also able to convert with a short handed goal late in the second period that would eventually be the game-winner.

To say the special teams was the difference maker would be an understatement, but it’s also shocking that the Penguins aren’t too far removed from converting on a power play goal in 10 straight games.

The Penguins went 0/8 on the power play with one of them being a four-minute double-minor.

Sure, some of those chances were shortened thanks to a flurry of other calls, but it’s still one of the worst performances seen from the Penguins power play in a long time.

Despite the failure to convert, head coach Mike Sullivan said it’s hard to be critical of the group.

“We weren’t as sharp, we were trying to work through it,” Sullivan said. “They’ve been pretty dynamic through the last 10-plus games or so. The power play’s been winning games for us.”

If the power play was able to convert once or twice at an opportune time, maybe they would have been a difference maker again.

The Penguins felt as though this game was an improvement on their last two games, and there were some positives to be drawn.

Evgeni Malkin finally broke through and surpassed Sergei Fedorov fro second all-time in Russian-born scoring; and P.O. Joseph continued to look extremely confident as an NHL regular.

Joseph’s goal may have been credited to Jeff Carter, but it was a play all set up by his drive into the zone and to the net.

The Penguins are still searching for their statement win, after a tough few games; with any luck it’ll happen on the national stage outdoors at Fenway Park.

