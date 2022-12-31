ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church information for Dec. 31 through Jan. 6

The deadline for submitting items for church briefs to be published in our print edition is 2 p.m. Wednesday. To have an item listed, email Claire Kowalick at ckowalick@gannett.com. Please limit announcements to special events, meetings or guests. Limited space does not allow listings for regular weekly events. We are sorry, but church brief items cannot be taken over the phone.

First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls: We invite you to join us at any of our services. The Downtown campus, 1200 Ninth Street, will host their Blended Worship with Choir, Praise Team and Orchestra on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship is offered at both 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. The West Campus, 4317 Barnett Road, has Contemporary Services at 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. each Sunday. The Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett, will offer Contemporary Services at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Life Groups are available for every age each Sunday. Sunday morning services are broadcast live over CFNT, cable channel 10 or over the air on 20.1 or 24.1 each Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed over our website as well as our Facebook page.

First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Boulevard, 940-692-2282, www.firstchristianwf.com: PLEASE COME WORSHIP WITH US THIS WEEK. COME CELEBRATE CHRIST WITH FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH. Bring your family and friends. SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP: 8:40 a.m. (Chapel) and 10:45am (Sanctuary) or watch service on our website or YouTube anytime. WEDNESDAY NIGHT WORSHIP: 5:30 Brown Bag Fellowship, 6 p.m. Please plan to gather with us. WE WELCOME EVERYONE OPEN COMMUNION: The Lord's Supper or Communion is offered at every Worship to all those who believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. PLEASE CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING WORSHIP & FAMILY ACTIVITIES, etc. www.firstchristianwf.com

First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Taft Blvd.: At 10:30 worship on Sunday morning, January 1, Rev. Michael Morris, Associate Pastor of the Church, will preach. His sermon is entitled “Abide” and is based upon John 15:1-11. Christian Education classes will not meet on New Year’s Day. All those in need of prayer or pastoral care are invited to contact the Church office.

First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park, 201 E. Bank: Come worship with us at 9 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing and safety precautions are observed. Currently we still are not having fellowship or Sunday school events.

First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls, 909 10th Street: Worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 909 10th Street or live on TV-KJBO and online at www.FUMCWF.org/LIVE.

Gilbert Memorial C.M.E Church, 713 Redwood Avenue, Phone: 940-500-4548, Rev. Tammy Black, Pastor, Rev. Vincent Black, minister: Come worship with us. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing and safety precautions are observed. If you are unable to attend in person, services are available by phone: 346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 863-2539-6006# Zoom: 863-2539-6006. Bible Study first and third Wednesday at 7 p.m. via phone and Zoom( use listed numbers).

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church: All members are asked to use the Harding Street entrance and wear a face mask. If you can't make the service, the deacons will be available on the Bailey Street side of the church 30 minutes after service if you would like to contribute to the tithes, offering and receive the Lord's Supper. Sunday afternoon on Facebook, Pastor Castle will have Pulpit Echoes and a prayer. You may also use the Givelify app. If you have any questions, you may email mountpleasantbcwf@gmail.com.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1420 Borton Lane: New Jerusalem offers meals for shut-ins, food distribution through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry, clothing and health checks on the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. Please contact the Rev. Angus Thompson, church pastor, at 940-766-4022 with questions. For more information about immunizations, contact Mary Ann Merriex at 940-322-5728.

St. Benedict Orthodox Church, 3808 Seymour Rd.: Blessing ceremony at Lake Wichita. Sunday, January 8, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a blessing ceremony and intercessions at Lake Wichita, by the hill. It is our ancient custom in the Orthodox Christian faith at this time of the year to pray over local bodies of water, to ask God to sanctify the environment and grant healing to his people. Give us a call if you have questions (940-692-3392). www.SaintBenedictOrthodox.com

Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church, 1401 Travis (at 14th Street): As always, all are welcome. Visit us Sundays: 10:15 a.m. for study, 11 a.m. for adoration services . . . just late enough to get to sleep in! Casual comfort to finer dress embraced; no-negative-judgment zone. WE MASK UP, CHECK TEMPS, SANITIZE IN/OUT, SOCIAL DISTANCE, AND CARE FOR OUR NEIGHBOR'S HEALTH. Ours is a safe and affirming environment. We are also LGBTQ+ affirming. Children and youth welcome and included in service. Nursery available. Networking and lunch connections following (dutch treat). 1401 Travis Street. 940-322-4100, wfmccav@gmail.com, Join online at https://bit.ly/WFMCCWorship.

