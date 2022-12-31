ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Rehberg
3d ago

and please stop standing in the middle of the aisle with 2 or 3 others to talk about absolutely nothing and giving other shoppers dirty looks when they ask you to move so they can get by.

Cutter1
3d ago

I was at Home Depot, and I was looking for screws. I put my cart to the right of the aisle. People can now get down the aisle. It's called common sense.

whatafcknjoke
3d ago

common sense and consideration are practically non-existent anymore. It really doesn't take a whole lot of energy folks!

Power 93.7 WBLK

