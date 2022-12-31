ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Rockets boys basketball leads entire way in win over Lanesboro

The Randolph Rockets boys basketball team raced to a 6-0 lead over the Lanesboro Burros Wednesday, Dec. 28, and never looked back as they won 69-59. The non-conference win gets the Rockets back to .500 on the season (4-4). What stood out over the whole game was how far the...
RANDOLPH, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Rockets hold ceremony for champion baseball team

The Randolph Rocket 2022 state championship baseball team received its championship plaques Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, in between Randolph’s JV and varsity basketball games against Lanesboro. The ceremony was scheduled for when as many of the graduated players could attend as possible and the team was missing just a...
RANDOLPH, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Top 2022 stories: Bomber football wins section championship

The Cannon Falls Bombers football team got a little bit of revenge for 2021 when it blew out the Plainview Elgin-Millville Bulldogs in the Section 1AAA championship game in Rochester. The team’s motto this fall was “All Gas, No Brakes,” and they lived by that in their 50-6 domination of...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Jamie Thomas Lingelbach

Jamie Thomas Lingelbach, Rosemount, MN, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home on December 31st, 2022, at the age of 48. Jamie was born in Ames, Iowa. He later found his home in Rosemount where he raised his children. Jamie’s biggest accomplishment and loves of his life are his two children, Cord Lingelbach & Chloe Lingelbach. He spent many a night and weekend traveling to see them play various sports and activities for Cannon Falls HS. Jamie very much enjoyed watching both Cord & Chloe grow into the best versions of themselves. He more recently reclaimed his love of golf and started playing pickleball. Jamie will be remembered as devoted father, son, brother and a man who could always be found smiling.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale

The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
ELLENDALE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

2022 Top Stories: Veterans park set to become destination

A new veterans memorial park is being built south of Cannon Falls off of Highway 52 and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in June at the site. Well over a 100 people attended the event, including dozens of members of the Hmong community across Minnesota, as Toufong Lor’s vision will feature 11 U.S. war memorials. One of those memorials will be a first-of-its-kind Hmong Soldier War Memorial.
CANNON FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota

KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News

A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
ROCHESTER, MN

