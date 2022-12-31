Read full article on original website
Heritage208 Heritage208
3d ago
Massachusetts legislation get 20% raise this time and I believe it was 43 % last time. So again please tell me how the Democratic party is for the people?
Be the ball
3d ago
I remember my union campaigning diligently for The Democrats and wanted me to hold a sign and pledge to vote for them. I did neither. Their self feeding hypocrites. Just look at what's in the white house
Steve
3d ago
Ma legislator voted themselves a 20% raise two days after the midterms. Done in the late hours so no one would notice.
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales closing in on $4 billion
(The Center Square) – Adult-use marijuana sales in Massachusetts continue to stuff state coffers with cash from tax revenue. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reports that through Dec. 18, the state saw $1.42 billion in adult-use marijuana sales for those residents over the age of 21. On the medical marijuana side of the industry, the state saw $260.2 million over the same time period. With adult-use marijuana sales taxed at...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
iBerkshires.com
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts kicks off the New Year with major changes
New laws and changes went into effect in Massachusetts on January 1, impacting both the state and federal levels. One change is the increase in the minimum wage, which will be $15 per hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will also increase from $6.15 per hour to $6.75. Another change is the elimination of time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays, according to a published report by CBS Boston on December 31, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Massachusetts becomes first state to incorporate marijuana education in driver's ed
Driver's education in Massachusetts will now include an entire module on cognitive and physical impairments caused by marijuana use, the state's Department of Transportation announced earlier this month. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the change to the state's driving school curriculum in a press release earlier this month. The...
Massachusetts once again ranked among "most moved from" states
BOSTON - An annual study from a moving company once again shows that more people are leaving Massachusetts than making the Bay State their new home.The survey from United Van Lines found that Massachusetts was seventh on the list of "most moved from" states for 2022. The company said 57% of customer moves involving Massachusetts were outbound.Massachusetts also made the Top 10 "most moved from states" in 2021 and 2020. Thirty-six percent of those leaving the state identified family as the primary motivator; 26% said their job and 22% cited retirement."Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022," economist Michael A. Stoll said in a statement.The only states with a higher percentage of outbound movers were Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Michigan, New York, Illinois and New Jersey at No. 1.There are two New England states that did see far more people move in than out in 2022, according to United Van Lines. Vermont was the top state for "moving in," with an inbound percentage of 77%. Rhode Island was third on the list at 66%.Click here for the full study results.
centraloregondaily.com
‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
WCVB
Minimum wage goes up to $15 per hour in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The minimum wage in Massachusetts went up to $15 per hour with the dawn of the new year, a change required by a law that was passed in June 2018. Tipped employees will also get a service rate rise and will be paid $6.75 per hour from the beginning of next year.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
commonwealthmagazine.org
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
Open burning permits in western Massachusetts begin Jan.15
Residents within the Hampshire and Hampden Counties will be able to begin burning brush between January 15th and May 1st, depending on weather conditions.
State Officials Warn Emergency Shelters Will Run Out of Space for New Families by March
The Baker administration says it expects the state’s emergency assistance shelter system will burn through available money and no longer be able to guarantee spots for eligible families by late March—a deadline one top lawmaker described as “a little bit arbitrary.”. Escalating a weeks-long push for an...
