Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Irick
3d ago
Thank U JESUS 💓! plus Thank U 4 looking up for really good weather 🙏 l see young ppl walking around with No coat on😄🥳‼️ Senior's can get out more and enjoy the nice weather. l can hang my clothes outside. We all going 2 save 💵💰💪🥳❗
Reply
3
ROBOTECH MASTER ZOR
3d ago
Looks like weather control did anyone see all the CHEMITRAILS before the storm hit - Looks like someone did a experiment and a lot of death and destruction
Reply(1)
3
Related
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Year In Review: #2 Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our #2 story of 2022. Freezing 'Cold, Snowy' Winter Expected For New York State. Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
14 Bold Predictions For 2023 From Western New Yorkers
2023 is officially here and with a new year comes new hope, new worries, and new ideas of what the future holds.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
rewind1077.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
These Were The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live New York state?. It should come as no shock that one of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. If we took that out of the equation, where would your wallet be hurting the most?
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15