The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
Hundreds say their final goodbyes to North Haven Firefighter, Matthias Wirtz
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — On Tuesday, more than 1,000 people said goodbye to North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church. The funeral began at 11 a.m., with a procession kicking things off just before. The 22-year veteran of the fire department...
Hundreds of people come out for calling hours for North Haven firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut community is continuing to honor and remember North Haven firefighter, Matthias Wirtz, who died last week while responding to a fire. On Monday, hundreds of people came out for calling hours at The North Haven Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. "Honest, if there's...
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago. Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
Over $20,000 recovered in cryptocurrency scam: State Police
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police seized around $23,000 after a Milford resident was scammed into depositing money into a series of Bitcoin ATMs. On Sept. 2, 2022, the state police's Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF) learned of a complaint regarding larceny by false pretenses, which resulted in a loss of $41,150.
Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Connecticut State Police recover more than $20K during cryptocurrency scam investigation
(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police detectives recovered more than $20,000 during a cryptocurrency scam investigation. State police said on September 2, 2022, officials learned of a complaint from a Milford resident regarding a larceny by false pretenses. The larceny resulted in the loss of $41,150 when the victim was scammed into depositing the money into […]
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area...
What to expect ahead of funeral for North Haven firefighter: road closures, rules
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — As his friends and colleagues prepare for the funeral of the fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz Tuesday, police have announced road closures at one of the busiest intersections in North Haven. Wirtz's funeral is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be held at...
Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
