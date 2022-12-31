ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings

A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Over $20,000 recovered in cryptocurrency scam: State Police

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police seized around $23,000 after a Milford resident was scammed into depositing money into a series of Bitcoin ATMs. On Sept. 2, 2022, the state police's Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF) learned of a complaint regarding larceny by false pretenses, which resulted in a loss of $41,150.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
BRISTOL, CT
