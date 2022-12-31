ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoHhH_0jzWRYgg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said a suspect arrived at his home looking for someone named Tina. However, the victim said he didn’t know who this person is.

As he was closing the door, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim twice. Police said the victim was treated by medics on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

It is what it is & aint what it aint
3d ago

That’s awful, hope the man recovers fully 🙏🏽 literally everyone needs a door camera on their house because this random violence keeps happening at our door steps.

Reply
8
Yvonne Harvey
2d ago

Just so sad, that shooting 🔫 is the solution to every issue now between or with certain people 🤦🏿‍♀️ wth....it might be more to this story, but people are shooting people for wrong orders at restaurants and all kinds of stupid reasons...no common sense or human compassion 🤷🏿‍♀️ what happened to this is NOT WORTH ME DOING TIME IN JAIL💁🏿‍♀️ that mindset 🤔

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit skip. At around 3:50 a.m. Columbus police received a call on a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival CPD found Tyler Cannon in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison

Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. 55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at …. Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Overnight Weather...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Shots fired at deputies in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway County came under fire after responding to a 9-1-1 call. According to initial reports, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a possible domestic dispute in the 15000 block of Ett Noecher Road on Monday evening.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about Columbus school bus changes

What to know about Columbus school bus changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vEm3Sd. What to know about Columbus school bus changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vEm3Sd. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-03-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IlXIbe. Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10. Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WHfrhS.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
LANCASTER, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy