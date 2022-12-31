ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Record-Courier

Trash fees go up on Jan. 1

Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nnbw.com

More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City

Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Travel still a challenge across Douglas

The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for open murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Dickson Realty acquires RCM, adds 37 agents

Dickson Realty, the largest real estate firm in Northern Nevada, has announced the acquisition of RCM Realty Group (most recently known as Corcoran Global Living) and its offices in Carson City and Gardnerville. With the acquisition, Dickson Realty is adding 37 agents to itsteam. The transition will be led by...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Storm recovery continues to snarl services

As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power

Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV

