“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Record-Courier
Trash fees go up on Jan. 1
Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
nnbw.com
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
Record-Courier
Travel still a challenge across Douglas
The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for open murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Record-Courier
Dickson Realty acquires RCM, adds 37 agents
Dickson Realty, the largest real estate firm in Northern Nevada, has announced the acquisition of RCM Realty Group (most recently known as Corcoran Global Living) and its offices in Carson City and Gardnerville. With the acquisition, Dickson Realty is adding 37 agents to itsteam. The transition will be led by...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
