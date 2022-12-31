(Des Moines) -- Area lawmakers are preparing to head back to Des Moines for the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, which begins next week. Among those returning is Republican Brent Siegrist, who won re-election in the newly-drawn 19th District in November. Siegrist is in his second stint serving in the Iowa House, after serving 18 years from 1984-2002, including 10 years as Speaker of the House. As the 2023 session looms, Siegrist says one of the first priorities for the body will be to set supplemental state aid funding for K-12 schools in a timely manner.

