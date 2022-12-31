Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
La Liga hit back at Vinicius Junior criticism over protection from racism
La Liga dismiss Vinicius Junior's criticism over a lack of protection from racist abuse.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Erik ten Hag's blunt response to Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr question
Erik ten Hag was in no mood to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr after Man Utd beat Wolves.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the televised Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham on Wednesday night.
