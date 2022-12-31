Read full article on original website
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
WITN
POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other. Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
Man facing charges after woman killed in Fayetteville crash
The crash took place on Monday night on Langdon Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.
WITN
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was arrested after shooting a man in the face. Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a gunshot wound to the face around 8:00 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man inside of the home suffering...
Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve
Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
southarkansassun.com
Man Shoots Wife On Christmas Eve In North Carolina, Tells His Father It Was Suicide
Christopher Colbert has shot his wife to death on Christmas Eve in North Carolina. However, Colbert tells his father that his wife had committed suicide instead, says True Crime Daily. On Christmas Eve, Hampden Township Police reportedly received a call to perform a welfare check regarding a woman who was...
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
cbs17
1 arrested after man shot on New Year’s Eve, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a man in connection with the shooting of another man less than an hour before the start of the new year Saturday night. At about 11:19 a.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Demille Place in...
cbs17
Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
WRAL
ShotSpotter sensors may not pick up drive-by shootings in Durham
WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate during a mass, drive-by shooting in Durham over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate during a mass, drive-by shooting in Durham over the weekend.
