As the calendar turns to 2023, the 115th Millrose Games are just over a month away, scheduled for Saturday, February 11th at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. As always, this legendary track & field meet will conclude with the running of the women’s and men’s Rudin Wanamaker Miles, the signature event of the Millrose Games boasting over a century of tradition.

