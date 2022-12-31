ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland defender on Amad Diallo 'screamer': 'I was just standing there watching it...'

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PY1cd_0jzWPkOw00

Amad's wonder-goal at Wigan left Sunderland's defenders stunned.

Trai Hume says Sunderland defenders were struggling to believe their eyes while they watched the Amad Diallo ‘screamer’ at Wigan.

The on-loan Manchester United man unleashed a stunning long range swerving effort into the far corner in the dying minutes to wrap up a 4-1 win for the Black Cats at the DW Stadium.

You can see a number of Sunderland players reacting in pure shock and awe as it goes in, and Hume says he was one of them.

“The last ten minutes was brilliant, wasn’t it,” Hume said. “For the goal at the end, I was in the box and was just standing there watching it.

“Within one touch, outside in, and then Amad scored a screamer. If you can get Bailey Wright’s reaction from that goal, with his hands on his head, it was class.”

Hume was called into the Sunderland side to replace the injured Lynden Gooch, and he impressed in a wingback role.

One particularly thunderous tackle on James McClean caught the eye while he also created the opener for Ellis Simms.

WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

The Northern Irishman’s introduction also came with a switch in tactics, and he says it was one he relished.

“Playing wing-back, you’re trying to arrive in the box at the back post,” he said. “If Jack Clarke had the ball on the other side, I was arriving in the box to try and get those goals. That’s the way you have to play when you are playing in a back five.

“We didn’t want to sit back and let Wigan come on to us. We wanted to press onto them and get onto them. That’s the way we set up.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC

Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?

If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
BBC

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
The Independent

On this day in 2007 – Paul Le Guen leaves Rangers after seven months in charge

Rangers parted company with manager Paul Le Guen on this day in  2007.Le Guen was in charge at Ibrox for just seven months and 31 games – the shortest reign in the club’s history – and the Frenchman’s departure was said to have been agreed by mutual consent.Rangers chairman David Murray said: “Having met with Paul it was clear that in the interests of the club we agreed jointly to him stepping down as manager.“We are all clearly disappointed with our current circumstances and will now focus on securing a suitable replacement.”Le Guen, a former France midfielder who made spent...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
NBC Sports

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
65
Followers
352
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy