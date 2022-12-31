Sunderland defender on Amad Diallo 'screamer': 'I was just standing there watching it...'

Amad's wonder-goal at Wigan left Sunderland's defenders stunned.

Trai Hume says Sunderland defenders were struggling to believe their eyes while they watched the Amad Diallo ‘screamer’ at Wigan.

The on-loan Manchester United man unleashed a stunning long range swerving effort into the far corner in the dying minutes to wrap up a 4-1 win for the Black Cats at the DW Stadium.

You can see a number of Sunderland players reacting in pure shock and awe as it goes in, and Hume says he was one of them.

“The last ten minutes was brilliant, wasn’t it,” Hume said. “For the goal at the end, I was in the box and was just standing there watching it.

“Within one touch, outside in, and then Amad scored a screamer. If you can get Bailey Wright’s reaction from that goal, with his hands on his head, it was class.”

Hume was called into the Sunderland side to replace the injured Lynden Gooch, and he impressed in a wingback role.

One particularly thunderous tackle on James McClean caught the eye while he also created the opener for Ellis Simms.

The Northern Irishman’s introduction also came with a switch in tactics, and he says it was one he relished.

“Playing wing-back, you’re trying to arrive in the box at the back post,” he said. “If Jack Clarke had the ball on the other side, I was arriving in the box to try and get those goals. That’s the way you have to play when you are playing in a back five.

“We didn’t want to sit back and let Wigan come on to us. We wanted to press onto them and get onto them. That’s the way we set up.”

