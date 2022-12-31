Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
CNBC
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)
Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
cryptonewsbtc.org
10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit
On this article we’re going to check out the ten greatest cryptocurrencies to spend money on based on Reddit. For extra cryptocurrencies, go to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit. Buyers are not any stranger to the cryptocurrency massacre occurred in 2022. Digital belongings misplaced over...
5 ways to make thousands a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
Augusta Free Press
8 Ways To Earn Bitcoin In 2023
Industry after industry is integrating digital currencies into their operations, accelerating the adoption rate of cryptos. Due to this, owning cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly valuable – especially since many platforms offer free virtual currency. But is it really possible to earn Bitcoin for free? The answer is yes. In...
coingeek.com
Unravelling the Moonstone Bank stablecoin gambit
The curious case of the tiny rural bank with links to FTX and Deltec that’s venturing into the stablecoin market. A few weeks before the seismic crash of FTX in October, Moonstone Bank partnered with blockchain-based fintech company Fluent Finance on a stablecoin venture to “accelerate crypto adoption by issuing US+ stablecoin.”
coingeek.com
14 years since Genesis Block: The world still needs Bitcoin’s original vision
Happy Genesis Block Day! January 3 is the 14th anniversary of Bitcoin’s Block Zero, its anchor in time. That time, in 2009, was one of economic turmoil—and the aftershocks from that turmoil are still rocking our world in 2023. But first, a reminder of how the “Genesis Block,”...
u.today
ADA, XRP: January Might Bring 'Big Surprise,' Crypto Trader Predicts
coingeek.com
Muhammad Mughal on CoinGeek Backstage: Bringing Islamic banking to the blockchain
With over $3 trillion, Islamic finance has become a significant player in the global economy. Muhammad Zubair Mughal is right at the heart of it, and speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he revealed just how advanced the sector is and how it’s weaving its way into the blockchain and digital asset world.
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
coingeek.com
Inaugural nChain VIP Club private event shines spotlight on the utility BSV blockchain
Over the years, nChain has risen to become one of the world’s biggest players in the blockchain sector, and during the inaugural nChain VIP Club private event, attendees got to learn about the company’s enterprise blockchain solutions and how the Bitcoin SV blockchain can better their lives. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
