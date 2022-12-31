ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)

Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
cryptonewsbtc.org

10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit

On this article we’re going to check out the ten greatest cryptocurrencies to spend money on based on Reddit. For extra cryptocurrencies, go to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit. Buyers are not any stranger to the cryptocurrency massacre occurred in 2022. Digital belongings misplaced over...
Augusta Free Press

8 Ways To Earn Bitcoin In 2023

Industry after industry is integrating digital currencies into their operations, accelerating the adoption rate of cryptos. Due to this, owning cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly valuable – especially since many platforms offer free virtual currency. But is it really possible to earn Bitcoin for free? The answer is yes. In...
coingeek.com

Unravelling the Moonstone Bank stablecoin gambit

The curious case of the tiny rural bank with links to FTX and Deltec that’s venturing into the stablecoin market. A few weeks before the seismic crash of FTX in October, Moonstone Bank partnered with blockchain-based fintech company Fluent Finance on a stablecoin venture to “accelerate crypto adoption by issuing US+ stablecoin.”
coingeek.com

14 years since Genesis Block: The world still needs Bitcoin’s original vision

Happy Genesis Block Day! January 3 is the 14th anniversary of Bitcoin’s Block Zero, its anchor in time. That time, in 2009, was one of economic turmoil—and the aftershocks from that turmoil are still rocking our world in 2023. But first, a reminder of how the “Genesis Block,”...
u.today

ADA, XRP: January Might Bring 'Big Surprise,' Crypto Trader Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com

Muhammad Mughal on CoinGeek Backstage: Bringing Islamic banking to the blockchain

With over $3 trillion, Islamic finance has become a significant player in the global economy. Muhammad Zubair Mughal is right at the heart of it, and speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he revealed just how advanced the sector is and how it’s weaving its way into the blockchain and digital asset world.
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report

The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”

