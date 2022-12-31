The 2023 CFP National Championship is set between Georgia and TCU, and it’s difficult to imagine a title game matchup better than that. This season’s CFP is quite different from what we’re used to, and for multiple reasons. Not only did it include TCU, but it didn’t include Alabama. Also, two teams from the same division—Michigan and Ohio State—managed to make it; that is something that had never happened before this bracket.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO