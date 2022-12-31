Out & About: Greensburg senior center hosts holiday hi-jinks

There were holiday high jinks aplenty at the Dec. 21 Christmas party at McKenna Senior Center in Greensburg.

It started with a rousing chorus of “Jingle Bells,” as center manager Carol Rudy and advisory council Vice President Lauretta Gordon decked Rudy’s husband, Glenn, and guest Bill Finfrock with boughs of holly and other decorations.

That led to a spirited “snowball” fight, as the room split into two factions to fling cotton balls at each other.

Next up, 17 of the attendees lined up for an ugly sweater contest, while the audience voted via applause for their favorites.

“I can’t even tell,” Carol Rudy said, as guests clamored to know the winner.

In the end, the contest was decided by a clap-off between Anne Wood and Pat Reynolds, with both coming away victorious.

Reynolds ended up with “ugliest” honors for a snowflake-patterned sweater with a Santa applique — complete with a beverage holder for the jolly old elf. Meanwhile, Wood’s goofy reindeer sweater was deemed “cutest.”

After the winners received their prize bags, it was time for a few rounds of Trim-the-Tree Bingo.

The winner of each round was entitled to pick a bough from the tree to claim a cash prize hidden within.

Everyone noshed on donuts and other treats as the competition continued.

“This is a great place to come,” said party- goer Gerald Gurnick. “There’s always something good going on.”

Seen at the center: John Dzubay, Nancy Michael, Kathy Frye-Nefores, John A. and Mary Ann Miller, Fran Kovatch, Mary Louise Zalin, Barbara McManigle and Diane Wheelus.