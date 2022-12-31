Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
cardinalnews.org
23 questions for 2023
Every year begins with questions. Here are 23 of them for 2023. What will Gov. Glenn Youngkin do? The governor enters his second year and remains pretty popular, quite a feat for a Republican in a state that has been leaning Democratic. He signaled some of his priorities in his proposed amendments to the state budget last month – tax cuts, an overhaul in state workforce programs, and an acceleration of site development. But those are hardly the biggest questions surrounding Youngkin.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
WHSV
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
royalexaminer.com
So what happened?
Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Inside Nova
Print seems dead to Arlington county manager; newsletter resurrection seems unlikely
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Inside Nova
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Kevin Adams (Va. Senate District 7)
Kevin Adams is a candidate for the Virginia State Senate, District 7. A special election for this seat will take place on Jan. 10. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
coastalvirginiamag.com
10 Virginia Women in Wine
After leaving her career as a physical therapist, Natoli became the winemaker and vineyard manager at Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg in 2015, was recognized as Woman Winemaker of the Year at the International Women’s Wine Competition in 2017, and last year won the prestigious Virginia Governor’s Cup with Cana’s 2019 Unité Reserve.
Comments / 0