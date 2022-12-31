ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

On multiple fronts, George Santos’ troubles are intensifying

Rep.-elect George Santos’ timing could’ve been better. Had his prolific lying come to public attention during a busier time in the news, the New York Republican might’ve faced less attention and scrutiny. Instead, the controversy snowballed between Christmas and New Year’s Eve — when much of the political world had little to do except focus on his stunning scandal.
MSNBC

2023 prediction: Donald Trump will face criminal charges

Here’s a New Year’s prediction: Donald Trump will be charged with crimes in 2023. On the one hand, it’s unremarkable to prophesy that a man who’s facing several probes by federal and state prosecutors for conduct that looks pretty unlawful will be charged with crimes. On...
MSNBC

Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors

Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.
MSNBC

Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.2.23

Today’s edition of quick hits. * In the occupied Donetsk region: “Ukraine killed dozens of Russian servicemen using U.S.-supplied artillery to hit a base in an occupied part of the country on New Years Eve, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.”. * Quite a quote: “Former White...
