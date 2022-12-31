ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Fiancée of Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son dies after Dec. 16 crash in Gilbert

 3 days ago
A crash that killed the son and grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has claimed a third life.
Caroline Patten, fiancée of Lamb’s son, Cooper Lamb, died a week after being hospitalized with critical injuries.
The year-old daughter of Patten and Cooper Lamb, Lainey, also was killed in the collision at about 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 in Gilbert.
Patten, 20, was driving a westbound sedan on Elliot Road, making a left turn onto Cole Road, when it was hit by an eastbound truck.
Lamb, 22, and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, Brian Torres, 21, who was not injured, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
No other citations have been issued as the investigation into the crash continues.

