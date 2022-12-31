Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco office building
Twitter's lease at 650 California St. is supposed to run until early 2025.
Politicians are 'savage' in this tiny city south of San Francisco
"It's like the eighth grade mean kids, all four of them ganging up on one person."
Bay Area chefs predict 2023's biggest restaurant trends
Say goodbye to espresso martinis and hello to ube.
beniciamagazine.com
Profile: The Ethereal Wadale
There are few Benicia residents as recognizable as Wadale. If you’re unfamiliar with his name, you’re almost certainly familiar with his appearance. He’s usually dressed in a collage of accoutrements, with beads and jewelry dangling from his hair and clothes, pins adorning his hat, glitter cast across his eye mask, glowing crystals dangling from his neck and topping his walking stick. He is often seen dancing, singing, and playing guitar on the pier and various other places in town.
How San Francisco's middle-class dive bar Zeitgeist has survived for 4 decades
This Mission mainstay's notoriously grumpy bar staff smile more these days.
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Listen to voices you rarely hear: the mothers who pick your strawberries. They say their kids are paying the price for our bounty.
Lookout spoke to five Watsonville berry pickers, all of them mothers, about the effect working around pesticides has had on them and their kids. It's part of our continuing series on the issue. Leukemia, asthma, learning disorders, all they believe, were caused by the exposure. Agricultural giants dumped 620,000 pounds of pesticides on Santa Cruz County crops in 2021, some of them near schools in Watsonville. We've provided video snippets of our interviews so you can see and hear these mothers and grandmothers talk about themselves and their kids.
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm." Here's what you should know about the big storm.
San Vicente Redwoods in Santa Cruz County is tribute to wildfire resilience
You'll see (and hear) many things in San Vicente Redwoods.
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
Twitter's San Francisco HQ reportedly a hub of stinky smells
Elon Musk is disrupting the tech sector by getting rid of janitors and making offices smell bad.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Twitter sued for not paying rent on San Francisco HQ since Elon Musk takeover
Twitter is being sued by its landlord for ducking out on rent for its downtown San Francisco headquarters, where the platform reportedly went through heavy cost-cutting under new CEO Elon Musk. The company owes $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust. Twitter’s freeloading...
beniciamagazine.com
Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities
When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
tourcounsel.com
Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California
The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
SFGate
