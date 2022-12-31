ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

wamc.org

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. City of Newsmen: Public Lies and Professional Secrets in Cold War Washington by Kathryn McGarr. The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature by Josh Lambert. Milkweed Smithereens and Midwinter Day by Bernadette Mayer. Event:. Midwinter...
LENOX, MA
wamc.org

Shugrue to be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday

Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue will be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday. Shugrue ran against progressive Andrea Harrington in 2022’s Democratic primary as a tough on crime candidate in contrast to the reform platform that made Harrington the county’s the first female DA four years earlier. Despite local law enforcement reporting drops in crime over the past five years, Shugrue said it had grown unabated during Harrington’s tenure.
PITTSFIELD, MA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

2022 theater in review

One of the toughest assignments for a writer is to review the previous year. It’s never fair, or even accurate. Since I don’t see everything that is offered, it is unfair to call anything “best.” And, in truth, there are shows that were enjoyable to see, but it would be wrong to label them best.
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

