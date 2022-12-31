Read full article on original website
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. City of Newsmen: Public Lies and Professional Secrets in Cold War Washington by Kathryn McGarr. The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature by Josh Lambert. Milkweed Smithereens and Midwinter Day by Bernadette Mayer. Event:. Midwinter...
Shugrue to be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday
Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue will be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday. Shugrue ran against progressive Andrea Harrington in 2022’s Democratic primary as a tough on crime candidate in contrast to the reform platform that made Harrington the county’s the first female DA four years earlier. Despite local law enforcement reporting drops in crime over the past five years, Shugrue said it had grown unabated during Harrington’s tenure.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
2022 theater in review
One of the toughest assignments for a writer is to review the previous year. It’s never fair, or even accurate. Since I don’t see everything that is offered, it is unfair to call anything “best.” And, in truth, there are shows that were enjoyable to see, but it would be wrong to label them best.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
Albany HS out of lockdown after non-credible threat
According to city police spokesman Steve Smith, Albany High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.
How much money has the paper bag fee brought in for New York?
Summary : New York's plastic bag ban went into effect on March 1, 2020. Some local governments added a 5 cent per paper bag levy to their residents' supermarket bills. More than $8 million has been raised in the two years since the levy was introduced. The money has been used to purchase reusable bags for citizens and charities.
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
Whitehall woman with active warrant arrested in Moreau
While conducting a traffic stop, police discovered the operator of a vehicle had an active warrant.
Senior investigator retires from NY State Police after 37 years
A senior investigator with the New York State Police retired on Monday after 37 years. Michael Cuomo joined the state police in 1985. He’ll be remembered as a mentor to many people, say state police.
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
