The best K-pop songs of 2022, ranked

Le Sserafim Antifragile The Chosunilbo JNS_Imazins/Getty, Nayeon Pop 2 JYP Entertainment/Youtube, Hoshi Seventeen Cheers HYBE Labels/Youtube, Dive starshipTV/Youtube, Kazuha Le Sserafim Antifragile HYBE Labels/Youtube,Psy and Suga That That 2 officialpsy/Youtube, Soyeon (G)I-DLE Nxde_(G)I-DLE (여자)아이들/Youtube, Tsuki Billlie GingaMingaYo Billlie/Youtube, Tyler Le/Insider

Insider ranked the 10 best K-pop songs of 2022, weighing factors like critical acclaim and listenability.

The list includes songs from veteran artists like Psy to rookie groups like NewJeans and Le Sserafim.

IVE's ethereal single "Love Dive" took the top spot.

SVT Leaders in "Cheers." HYBE LABELS/YouTube

10. "Cheers" by Seventeen (SVT LEADERS)

It was the ass-shake that shook the world. "Cheers," a swagger-infused anthem from the leaders of boy group Seventeen's three subunits, is a hip-hop track that speaks to the group's success and future ambitions.

It's also a party, as its title suggests, and the song's bridge eventually culminates in Hoshi smiling coyly at the camera and singing " uril ttara chumeul chweo / eongdeongie ppang ppang" — "dance like us / my butt bam bam."

From the opening pan-flute hook to vocals that are just the perfect amount of processed, "Cheers" is self-assured without being grating.

Ultimately, the allure of "Cheers" is the fact that it knows exactly what it's about: succeeding, spurning critics, and shaking it.

Psy and Suga in "That That." officialpsy/YouTube

9. "That That (prod. & feat. Suga of BTS)" by Psy

"Long time no see, huh?" Psy asks at the beginning of "That That," his first single in half a decade since launching his own company P Nation.

A collaboration with BTS' Suga, who came on to produce the track before Psy convinced him to get in the recording booth as well, "That That" is high-energy and full of earned confidence.

It's also a farewell to Psy's previous eras: during the song's second verse, a "Gangnam Style" version of the singer and Suga duke it out in an exchange that ends with Suga cradling a bloody-mouthed Psy on the hood of the car.

Saying goodbye to an old era, while performing with one of the artists who Psy said made his "wish come true" by hitting No. 1 on the Billboard charts, brings things satisfyingly full circle.

BTS performing "Run BTS." BANGTANTV/YouTube

8. "Run BTS" by BTS

"Run BTS" brings BTS back to its roots, getting closer to the group's initial hip-hop sound while also nodding towards its variety show of the same name.

A reflection on the group's career nearly a decade after its debut, "Run BTS" asserts that the group has made it to where they are today through hustling.

It feels a bit like a pit stop — J-hope thanks the members for working hard over the course of their career during the bridge, before encouraging them to "get ready" because they're still moving forward.

The song is a refreshing return to form, acknowledging both where BTS came from and where they can still go.

Billlie in "GingaMingaYo (the strange world)." Billlie/YouTube

7. "GingaMingaYo (The Strange World)" by Billlie

With "GingaMingaYo," Billlie brought weird back to K-pop.

Kicking off with a bouncing, synth bass line, the track itself isn't busy, relying on odd harmonies and slightly unnerving scale modes to set the song's unique tone.

"GingaMingaYo" shines brightest in the delivery of brief, one-off lines and sing-song rap exchanges between members during the song's verses. That's not even to mention what Billlie brings to the song's energetic choreography, or the viral videos of Tuski's exaggerated , and incredibly compelling, facial expressions while performing.

(G)I-DLE in "Nxde." (G)I-DLE (여자)아이들 (Official YouTube Channel)/YouTube

6. "Nxde" by (G)I-DLE

"Nxde" is a rumination on the sexualization of women, playing with different interpretations of the word "nude" itself: is "nude" our true selves, the state in which we emerge at birth, or a state of sexualized undress?

Interpolating the "Habanera" aria from Bizet's "Carmen," "Nxde" switches between the diverse vocal tones of the five (G)I-DLE members to great effect.

Building up to a chorus anchored predominately by the "Carmen" melody played on a plaintive violin, "Nxde" has a dramatic arc that culminates in Shuhua telling the listener that they're the ones with a dirty mind.

Both the song and music video are heavily influenced by Marilyn Monroe, referencing, both lyrically and visually, films like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

(G)I-DLE also gives credit to Banksy, shredding a charcoal-drawn sketch of a nude silhouette in a frame similar to the artist's iconic, partially shredded artwork.

Girls' Generation in "Forever 1." SMTOWN/YouTube

5. "Forever 1" by Girls' Generation

"Forever 1" marked the long-awaited comeback of the legendary group Girls' Generation, and it didn't disappoint. Featuring eight out of the nine members of the group's original lineup, "Forever 1" acknowledges the group's timeless legacy, and the members' glee at reuniting.

A full-on pop anthem, "Forever 1" has a stunning, bombastic chorus, dropping almost an octave before rising melodically back up the scale.

The song, however, shines most brightly during the bridge, where it samples the piano hook from Girls' Generation's debut single, "Into the New World."

Ultimately, the track leans just enough into nostalgia without getting too bogged down in the past. For longtime fans, the comeback certainly was emotional, but even novel listeners might find themselves with wet eyes as the members sing about their love for each other.

Nayeon in "POP!" JYP Entertainment/YouTube

4. "POP!" by Nayeon

Nayeon, the first member of the girl group Twice to make her solo debut, came out of the gate swinging.

"POP!" is, fittingly, a pop triumph, backed by a driving beat and backing synth horns.

Nayeon's vocals though, and all of the different ways that she manages to deliver the word "pop" throughout the song, are what make "POP!" stand out. T

he song's post-chorus is perhaps its most famous segment, featuring breathy repetitions of "pop, pop, pop" as Nayeon performs complicated hand choreography that spread like wildfire on TikTok.

From Nayeon's soaring vocal during the song's chorus to her high-pitched rap bridge, the song gives her the opportunity to show off the polish and skill she's developed after working professionally as an idol for seven years.

But what makes "POP!" so compelling at the end of the day is just how thrilling and fun it is.

Le Sserafim performing "Antifragile." The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images.jpeg

3. "Antifragile" by Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim's 2022 debut made waves, but their sophomore single "Antifragile" is what cemented the five-member group as nascent industry giants.

A reggaeton-influenced bop with a flat-out addicting vocal hook, "Antifragile" is pure ear candy, from layered repetitions of "antifragile" panning from ear to ear, to the members' lilting cadence on some rap lines.

The lyrics of "Antifragile" speak not only to resilience, but being able to ascend in the face of hate or adversity.

The song also references the members' previous lives; former ballerina Kazuha sings about the pointe shoes that she's left behind, while Sakura and Chaewon, veteran idols who both have previously debuted in other groups, speak about the "path" they've previously walked.

And while virality isn't everything, it's worth noting that everything from "Antifragile's" butt-shaking choreography to the intoxicating way that Kazuha raps "Lovey lovey lovey, dovey dovey dovey" has blown up on platforms like TikTok, establishing Le Sserafim as one of the digital queens of the year.

NewJeans in a choreography video for "Hype Boy." HYBE LABELS/YouTube

2. "Hype Boy" by NewJeans

NewJeans had one of the most memorable debuts of the year, dropping their first single "Attention" out of nowhere.

However, it was "Hype Boy" that most widely captured hearts, sparking covers from all angles, including currently enlisted idols serving in the South Korean military .

"Hype Boy" is sonically captivating from the get-go, opening with a chopped-up, pitched vocal sample before jumping into the first verse. All of NewJeans' releases thus far have placed the focus most strongly on the members' voices, emphasizing a pure vocal tone that stands out in the song's mix.

From its breezy chorus to lyrics that speak about young love, "Hype Boy" is one of the easiest listens of the year — and one that you're liable to loop ad infinitum without even realizing.

IVE in "Love Dive." starshipTV/YouTube

1. "Love Dive" by IVE

Right off a stellar 2021 debut with the single "Eleven," IVE turned around and delivered "Love Dive," the song of the year.

Haunting and thrumming with a beneath-the-surface tension, "Love Dive" is a glitzy, polished reimagining of the Narcissus myth, beckoning a lover to take the plunge into what could be a dangerous love.

The song cuts from a ticking, percussive beat in its verses to a minimalistic chorus in which the members mime lovingly regarding themselves in mirrors, singing, "Narcissistic, my god I love it."

"Love Dive" breaks open, however, in its soaring post-chorus, interspersing refrains of " sum chamgo, love dive" ("hold your breath, love dive") or " eoseo waseo, love dive" ( " come on in, love dive") with reverberating vocalizations.

With "Love Dive," IVE established themselves as hitmakers of K-pop's fourth direction, delivering a single that makes you want to take the dive as well.

