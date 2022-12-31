ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 3 days ago
Allie and Dillon Curtin's home in Kentucky.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

  • Allie and Dillon Curtin renovated an off-grid, abandoned cabin in Kentucky.
  • Allie's parents bought the property in 2002, but it was relatively unused until May 2020.
  • The couple began renovations in June 2020 and officially moved into the home in January 2021.
Dillon and Allie Curtin of Kentucky renovated an abandoned one-bedroom cabin into an off-grid home.
Allie and Dillon Curtin of Kentucky.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

The Curtins, along with their 10-month-old baby boy, live in Campbellsville, a city located in central Kentucky. Allie and Dillon, both 26, dated in high school and married after graduating in 2019.

Allie chronicled their off-grid home renovation on her TikTok account, @alliejcurtin . As of December, Allie's account has amassed more than 157,300 followers and 1.3 million likes.

Allie's parents bought the secluded property in 2002 for weekend getaways.
Allie and Dillon met as teenagers before tying the knot.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Allie told Insider that she initially grew up in Lexington, and her parents bought the property for camping and other activities in 2002. She and her parents later moved to Pennsylvania in 2004 and kept the 79-acre property that came with a small cabin.

"It just sat vacant," Allie said. "We moved to a farm in Pennsylvania, so the property got put on the back burner."

Allie and Dillon moved to Kentucky after a brief stint in Florida to be closer to family.
The couple moved to Campbellsville, Kentucky, after living in Florida.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

In 2019, the couple lived in Fort Myers after graduating college that May but soon opted for a change in scenery. While fielding options, Allie and Dillon recalled the handful of times they camped at the Kentucky property.

"We were living in an apartment in downtown Fort Myers and ready to plan what we would do next," Allie said. "Then, my husband was like, 'Why don't we just try out living in Kentucky, see what it's like?'"

The two played with the idea, but it only became a reality once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

"In May of 2020, we went and visited the property for the first time in a long time," Allie said. "We were like, 'All right, let's do it.'"

They kicked off the renovation process the following month.

While Allie's family isn't sure about the property's history, they believe it may have moonlighted as a children's camp at one point

They began renovations in June 2020 and moved into the cabin in 2021 on New Year's Day.
Dillon and Allie renovated the cabin on the weekends.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Allie said the primitive log cabin was initially made out of downed trees and railroad nails, but they've worked to restore the space. The Curtins renovated the cabin on the weekends by adding insulation, installing drywall, updating the dirt floors, and doing other projects. They also wanted to keep the home off-grid and sustainable.

"There was no electric run to the property and no water," Allie told Insider. "So, we either paid thousands of dollars to get all of these utilities run to our house or we tried to figure it out."

Allie said the cabin is 600 square feet and the renovations cost around $30,000 after factoring in items like solar panels.

The Curtins wanted to use off-grid features like solar panels and a wood furnace.
The family installed 12 solar panels for electricity.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

They installed 12 solar panels on the property, but have one battery to store power and a backup generator for energy, just in case. The battery's power lasts a day and a half. A wood furnace provides heat, and the Curtins mostly rely on a rainwater catchment system instead of bottled water.

"We also have a ram pump, which pumps water uphill without electricity," Allie said. "We have a creek and a pond on the property, so those are our backup resources."

Allie and Dillon didn't hire extra help, so they did the nitty gritty installations themselves.
The wood features are visible inside the home and can be found throughout the kitchen which has green cabinets.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Fortunately, Allie said her parents are "professional hobbyists" who have experience with woodworking and cabinetry. Her mother made some cabinets, while others were picked up from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Allie found the kitchen sink on Facebook Marketplace, and her father helped with parts of the plumbing. The kitchen also includes an oven with a stovetop, a refrigerator, and new hardwood floors.

Their living room has glass doors that allow natural light inside.
The Curtin family's living room has a TV and large glass doors.

Allie J. Curtin

Near the kitchen is the living room, where the Curtin family installed large glass windows and a mounted TV.

The wood furnace is placed near a pair of large windows original to the cabin.
Next to the dining area is the wood furnace.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Allie said she and Dillon chop wood from nearby trees for the wood furnace. The windows have black framing similar to the home's exterior, which Allie loves.

"My mom was like, 'You can't paint your house black,' but now she's come around," Allie said. "I love my black house in the middle of the woods."

The family can gather for meals in the dining room.
The long wooden table is perfect for family meals.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

A long wooden table adds extra space for meals and hanging out in the dining room. The Curtins are still perfecting their gardening skills to become completely sustainable, but Allie managed to grow a few tomatoes this year.

Since most of the house is in one room, Allie and Dillon created space by putting their bedroom in a loft.
A view from the Curtins' loft.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Allie said the loft measures about 400 square feet and took up to three days to build. They placed a large wooden beam horizontally, then added the necessary flooring.

"The biggest challenge was that the beam was so heavy," she said, adding that getting supplies to the home can be troublesome without a proper driveway. "That's another reason I've never hired anyone to do anything. You have to have a four-wheel drive to get to the house."

The loft includes the couple's bed and space for the baby.

Allie and Dillon added space for a bathroom near the back of the cabin.
The Curtins added the bathroom onto the cabin.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

The couple said they built the bathroom as an add-on and installed plumbing. The bathroom has pristine white walls, green cabinets, and a collage of pictures on the wall. During renovations, Allie and Dillon discovered a sewage tank on the property that was in good condition.

"We were fully prepared for a composting toilet all the way, but we just got so lucky that there's a little tiny sewage tank," Allie said. They also constructed a mud room.

The couple's home also includes an outdoor deck.
The added deck created more space for the couple.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

One of the ways the Curtins created space with the small cabin was by building a large deck. Allie said the deck was a bit bigger than the home, allowing them and their pets some extra wiggle room.

Although the Curtins said more home improvements are on the way, they're happy with their little slice of Kentucky.
The deck offers views of Kentucky's nature.

Courtesy of Allie J. Curtin

Allie said her family enjoys outdoor activities like canoeing, hiking, and a zip line her father installed in the summer of 2021. The zip line is about 50 yards and extends across a nearby pond.

"We're lucky. It's so beautiful here," Allie said. "We're very cognizant of the energy we use, which is another great reason why we live like this, being aware of our footprint."

Read the original article on Insider

