Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco office building
Twitter's lease at 650 California St. is supposed to run until early 2025.
SF-based Gap announces plans to cut even more office space
The news comes nearly a year after the company shuttered its headquarters in Mission Bay.
How San Francisco's middle-class dive bar Zeitgeist has survived for 4 decades
This Mission mainstay's notoriously grumpy bar staff smile more these days.
My ride in San Francisco's driverless car was flawless. But I'm not sold.
"It is very surreal to watch a car with no driver pull up in front of you."
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Politicians are 'savage' in this tiny city south of San Francisco
"It's like the eighth grade mean kids, all four of them ganging up on one person."
San Francisco is now the least air-conditioned city in the US
Local air conditioning professionals still say the number of units they install is rising significantly.
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
Where to satisfy your cravings in San Francisco's Cole Valley
This tiny neighborhood has a big appetite.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Twitter sued for not paying rent on San Francisco HQ since Elon Musk takeover
Twitter is being sued by its landlord for ducking out on rent for its downtown San Francisco headquarters, where the platform reportedly went through heavy cost-cutting under new CEO Elon Musk. The company owes $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust. Twitter’s freeloading...
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
San Vicente Redwoods in Santa Cruz County is tribute to wildfire resilience
You'll see (and hear) many things in San Vicente Redwoods.
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm." Here's what you should know about the big storm.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 2