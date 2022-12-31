ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Twitter sued for not paying rent on San Francisco HQ since Elon Musk takeover

Twitter is being sued by its landlord for ducking out on rent for its downtown San Francisco headquarters, where the platform reportedly went through heavy cost-cutting under new CEO Elon Musk. The company owes $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust. Twitter’s freeloading...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’

Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm."  Here's what you should know about the big storm.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

SFGate

