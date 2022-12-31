Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Potentilla in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow potentilla in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting potentilla is not as easy as it seems. potentilla are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
WLKY.com
Changes to Kentucky's unemployment take affect in new year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is introducing several changes as the new year starts, including one that affects the state's unemployment. The state's unemployment insurance program also changed, drastically reducing the number of weeks Kentuckians can receive benefits. Under a bill passed by lawmakers last year, the length of unemployment...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Police increasing safety checkpoints in parts of central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Drivers in Kentucky should start expecting more state troopers in certain areas of central Kentucky and beyond. It’s part of a visibility campaign by the Kentucky State Police. To encourage drivers to know safe driving patterns, KSP is increasing traffic safety checkpoints in areas they...
Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing
FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
BizReport.com
How To Get An LLC In Kentucky 2023: Free Guide
If you need to know how to get an LLC in Kentucky, you’ve come to the right place. It can be a difficult road to finally establishing your new LLC, but it’s an essential step toward legitimacy if you want to succeed as a business and limit your personal liability in regard to your new business.
wymt.com
Kentucky womens basketball head coach Kyra Elzy post-game versus Arkansas
The two were recovering from past abuse after their mouths were taped shut. Coach Stoops Destin Wade and Trevin Wallace - Music City Postgame Press Conference. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.
thelevisalazer.com
TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. What Kentucky small business owners think of the …. As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. Jan....
newsfromthestates.com
Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers in Kentucky
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand incresases
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were last week in Kentucky, according to the new AAA Gas Price Report. The average price across the commonwealth rose to $2.86. AAA said the late December winter storm caused a spike in prices. Refineries as far south as...
WKRN
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Tennessee doctor stresses importance of AEDs...
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
WTVQ
A calm couple days leads to an active Tuesday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone and Happy New Years Day! It has been a mild and dry first day of 2023 across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds have thickened up as the day has went on and those clouds may lead to a sprinkle or light shower on Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. After midnight things start to get active across western and northern Kentucky with rain and storms. Here is a breakdown on how Tuesday looks to play out.
