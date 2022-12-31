Read full article on original website
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 corresponding moves if Eric Hosmer signs
On Saturday, we learned from Jon Heyman that the Chicago Cubs were making progress with Eric Hosmer and that although a deal wasn't final, things were looking promising. With the San Diego Padres on the hook for Hosmer's contract, the Cubs will only be responsible for the league minimum to acquire his services. He poses no real risk and provides the Cubs some upside towards the bottom of the order.
MLive.com
Tigers trade DFA’d outfielder to Astros
The Tigers have traded outfielder Bligh Madris to the Houston Astros for cash considerations. Madris was designated for assignment on Dec. 21 when the Tigers claimed catcher Mario Feliciano off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Madris, who turns 27 in February, was a ninth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates...
Yardbarker
Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal
Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Austin Barnes
Austin Barnes has been a staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a December 2014 trade. The 2022 season was his eighth with the organization, and he continued to fill the role of backup catcher. Barnes appeared in 62 games during the regular...
Yankees get serious about World Series mindset with latest hire to support Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees were reticent to move on from Brian Cashman this offseason, ultimately giving their baseball operations leader another four-year addition to his apparent lifetime contract. On Tuesday, though, the team seemed to acknowledge that a little internal boost and mentorship wouldn’t be the worst thing for the...
