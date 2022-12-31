ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope Valley Press

City seeks ways to build housing on land parcel

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District. The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Kulikoff: Ease codes to boost development

CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, in his first meeting since being elected, requested a discussion regarding easing the city’s building codes as a means of encouraging development within the city. However, it was unclear during the resulting discussion whether the impediment to development is in the codes...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins

LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County extends lease for education complex space

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mojave trustees approve pact with speech pathologist

MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a contract with an independent speech pathologist to provide in-person speech therapy for the remainder of the school year. The independent contractor agreement with Stacie Wheeler, of Ridgecrest, will come to $6,250 per month, beginning, on Jan. 3,...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Laser projectors, licenses coming to planetarium

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend $536,767 to procure two new laser projectors and show licenses for SAGE Planetarium. The District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Utah-based equipment manufacturer Evans & Sutherland for two 4K laser-illuminated Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Explorer program is accepting new recruits

LANCASTER — Teens and young adults interested in pursuing a law enforcement career can apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy. The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on Feb. 25, and run for 15 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits. Santa Clarita recruits can also apply.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

NASA Armstrong research team studies Hawaii volcano

PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows. The team of scientists...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Rose Parade avoids California rain

PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fifth in family, first of the year

LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion. Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds,...
LANCASTER, CA

