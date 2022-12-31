ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Man with knife fatally shot by Redlands police

REDLANDS, Calif. — A Redlands police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, early Sunday, authorities said. The man, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.
REDLANDS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fifth in family, first of the year

LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion. Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds,...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Rose Parade avoids California rain

PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City seeks ways to build housing on land parcel

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District. The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City hires company to aid goal for energy

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins

LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County extends lease for education complex space

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
LANCASTER, CA

