Camden, TN

DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
WBBJ

West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Barn Destroyed, Goats Perish In Henry Fire

Henry, Tenn.–A barn was destroyed and two goats perished in a New Year’s Day fire in Henry. Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched on a report of a fully involved barn to 4047 Macedonia Rd at 9:50 PM Sunday night. Once on scene, firefighters began working to extinguish the...
HENRY, TN
radionwtn.com

Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence

Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
DECATURVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Martin Man Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man who was reportedly sitting in a bar parking lot with a bag of cocaine on his possession was arrested on drug charges January 1. Martin Patrolman Sparks was performing foot patrol in the parking lot of Martin bars around 12:32 a.m. when he observed Jackson Whaley, age 21, sitting in a car with a bag containing a white power substance.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
JACKSON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges

A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

