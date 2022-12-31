Read full article on original website
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
radionwtn.com
Barn Destroyed, Goats Perish In Henry Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A barn was destroyed and two goats perished in a New Year’s Day fire in Henry. Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched on a report of a fully involved barn to 4047 Macedonia Rd at 9:50 PM Sunday night. Once on scene, firefighters began working to extinguish the...
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/22 – 1/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Martin Man Arrested For Cocaine Possession
Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man who was reportedly sitting in a bar parking lot with a bag of cocaine on his possession was arrested on drug charges January 1. Martin Patrolman Sparks was performing foot patrol in the parking lot of Martin bars around 12:32 a.m. when he observed Jackson Whaley, age 21, sitting in a car with a bag containing a white power substance.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cheatham County
An officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County is under investigation after a Sunday night car chase ended with two suspects in the hospital.
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
