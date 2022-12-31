ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
onscene.tv

Man Shot And Killed Outside LAPD Police Station | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/30/22 12:00 A.M. LOCATION: Martin Luther King Jr and Denker CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: LAPD officers are investigating a shooting that killed a man outside their station. At this time, it is unclear if officers heard the shots or came upon the victim. Officers requested paramedics to the scene for a male victim in his forties not responsive. Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.. At this time there is no suspect information. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient

Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Mistakes taint murder case against Santa Ana homeless man, defense claims

On a warm August evening in 2021, 29-year-old Jesus Jimenez, holding a can of Bud Light, walked his bicycle along North Raitt Street in Santa Ana. A couple of steps behind him was a man in a black T-shirt, carrying what appeared to be a metal pole. They appeared to know each other, according to footage from a home security camera.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Compton bridge

COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

California Highway Patrol Officers Conducting Anti-DUI Crackdown

The California Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies wrap up an end-of-year crackdown on drunken and drug-impaired drivers Monday evening in Los Angeles County. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deployed to catch impaired motorists,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy