ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Biden finds himself once more in a Title 42 bind

By Myah Ward
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiHc0_0jzWLsVK00
Title 42 has indefinitely preserved a muddy status quo at the southern border, with Biden administration officials now having to keep the policy in place. | Fernando Llano/AP Photo

The Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily block the Biden White House from terminating a Trump-era policy at the southern border has left administration officials at a crossroads.

Having pushed to end Title 42 orders, administration officials are now weighing plans to double down on that authority in order to expand border expulsions with respect to three nationalities.

The administration is looking to institute a new humanitarian parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, according to several people familiar with the planning. The new policy is modeled after the one rolled out for Venezuelans this fall , which created a narrow pathway for up to 24,000 migrants who had a preexisting tie in the United States, and someone who could provide financial and other support. But implementation of the program, which deals with countries facing political and economic turmoil, is dependent on the use of Title 42 authority to turn away those who don’t qualify.

Border agents have done so with masses of Venezuelans. And they may soon do the same for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans as well.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDbct_0jzWLsVK00
Migrants from Venezuela line up in the cold weather for hot drinks and food from volunteers at a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico Border in Matamoros, Mexico, Dec. 23, 2022. | Fernando Llano/AP Photo

Should that policy be pursued, it would help the administration tackle the record number of people fleeing to the U.S. But it would also open them up to criticism that they are utilizing a pandemic-era tool that they have pushed for axing, at a time when the president himself has said the pandemic is over.

That bind is the product of the Supreme Court’s ruling this week that prevented the lifting of Title 42, which has allowed border agents to immediately expel millions of migrants on public health grounds. It has indefinitely preserved a muddy status quo at the southern border, with Biden administration officials now having to keep the policy in place while also preparing for its potential end.

The Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The border has remained a vexing issue for President Joe Biden. His administration has seen record levels of migrant crossings since taking office in 2021, further inundating a border already heavily strained by irregular migration and an overwhelmed asylum processing system.

Much of the debate over how to handle the situation has forced on Title 42 authorities, which were adopted by President Donald Trump during the dawn of the Covid pandemic. Biden had continued use of those authorities but eventually called for their ending. The Supreme Court kept the Title 42 limits in place until a hearing could be had on whether Republican attorneys general had standing to sue for their continuation.

In the interim, Biden faces the challenge of appeasing both Republicans and some Democrats who criticize his border policies as too lax, while not further angering immigration reform advocates and lawyers who decry these proposals as restrictive and inhumane.

The program for Venezuelans, announced in October 2022, forced migrants to apply for asylum from their home country, while expelling any Venezuelans who tried to enter the U.S. unlawfully to Mexico. Venezuelans who were approved for humanitarian parole were allowed to enter the U.S. by air.


The White House has also touted the program’s success, and one former administration official told POLITICO that an expansion of these programs could be an opportunity to reduce pressure on the immigration system in the coming months while they await a final decision on Title 42 limits from the Supreme Court, which is expected to come by late June.

Since the program for Venezuelans was announced this fall, the number of those migrants crossing illegally has dropped 70 percent, falling from about 21,000 in October to 6,200 in November, according to latest U.S. Customs and Border protection data .

But it also came with backlash, as immigrant advocates and lawyers accused the Biden administration of deploying the Trump immigration policy playbook. A final decision on the parole proposal for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans is not expected until early next year, a person familiar with the discussions told POLITICO, as administration officials weigh the political consequences of expanding Title 42.

Comments / 65

Mary Mastenbrook
3d ago

If you want to change the government into a global charity, taxes should be voluntary donations. Mexico's President offered migrants land to build their own city to help secure MX's SE Border. Migrants have opportunity, but want welfare freebies.

Reply(3)
74
Jimbo
3d ago

Totally uncalled for!!! Under President Trump, he had this crap, for the most part under control! And worked with the President of Mexico 🇲🇽, to STOP, so much illegal migration from south American countries. Plus he was well on his way to finishing the border wall, which closed the majority of open gaps, and forced people to enter through the process entry points!

Reply(4)
58
survivor
3d ago

Covid may not be causing a pandemic, but it is on the rise again and in almost ever state.They need to stay out for a lot of reasons.

Reply
29
Related
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
293K+
Followers
17K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy