Camden County, NJ

Winslow man accused of killing 75-year-old father

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a family feud turned deadly when a son killed his father in Camden County.

Police say Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, of Winslow Township in Camden County, had a fight with his 75-year-old father in his home.

Mastranduono is charged with manslaughter.

