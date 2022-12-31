The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

Shutterstock

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.

Raise To Wake

When you pick up or move your iPhone, the Raise to Wake feature turns on the display, enabling you to instantly check alerts or access other features, according to Alaa Negeda, senior solution architect, chief technology officer and IT expert. Sounds convenient — and it is. But Raise to Wake is also one screen option that Nageda recommends always having switched off to conserve your iPhone’s battery.

“While handy, the Raise to Wake feature might deplete your iPhone’s battery since the display is one of the most power-hungry components of the phone,” Nageda said. “Disabling this feature will help save battery life, particularly if you don’t use your iPhone regularly and don’t need to view alerts as quickly as they come.”

Tech Expert Harrison Acha, CEO at Primegatedigital, also agrees that the Raise to Wake screen setting is draining your phone’s battery and would be better turned off.

“This setting allows your iPhone’s screen to turn on and display notifications whenever you lift your phone or move it in a certain way,” Acha said. “While this can be convenient, it can also drain your battery by constantly turning the screen on and off.”

To turn off the “Raise to Wake” feature, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and toggle the switch next to “Raise to Wake” to the off position.

“By turning off this setting, you can help to conserve your iPhone’s battery and extend its life,” Acha said. “This is especially useful if you use your phone frequently or have a lot of notifications that cause your screen to turn on frequently.”

It will take a few extra seconds to unlock your phone with face ID or a passcode when you’re ready to use it, but the amount of battery power you’ll save will make it well worth it.