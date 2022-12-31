Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Rose Parade avoids California rain
PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
Antelope Valley Press
NASA Armstrong research team studies Hawaii volcano
PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows. The team of scientists...
Antelope Valley Press
First monthly ‘Coffee with a Cop’ scheduled, Friday, in Lake Hughes
LAKE HUGHES — Celebrate the start of the new year with the first monthly “Coffee with a Cop” gathering with deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station. Community members are invited to join deputies for conversations from 9 to 10 a.m., on Friday,...
Antelope Valley Press
Explorer program is accepting new recruits
LANCASTER — Teens and young adults interested in pursuing a law enforcement career can apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy. The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on Feb. 25, and run for 15 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits. Santa Clarita recruits can also apply.
Antelope Valley Press
Laser projectors, licenses coming to planetarium
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend $536,767 to procure two new laser projectors and show licenses for SAGE Planetarium. The District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Utah-based equipment manufacturer Evans & Sutherland for two 4K laser-illuminated Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors.
Antelope Valley Press
Fifth in family, first of the year
LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion. Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds,...
Antelope Valley Press
County extends lease for education complex space
LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
Antelope Valley Press
City hires company to aid goal for energy
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
Antelope Valley Press
City seeks ways to build housing on land parcel
PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District. The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
