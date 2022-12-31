ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
MILWAUKEE, WI
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State at Michigan basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

Penn State looks to continue its winning streak as it hits the road to face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Wednesday evening. Michigan is coming off a confidence-boosting blowout at home over the Maryland Terrapins, so Penn State will be walking into a stiff challenge against a potentially resurgent Michigan squad. Here’s how to catch all of the action on Wednesday evening. TV and stream information Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here) Injury Report Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag] did not play in Penn State's most recent game...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

