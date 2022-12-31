Opportunity for 2023: Valley’s Class B office buildings bear watching, industry experts say

Read full article on original website
The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
azbex.com
‘Massive’ Residential Development Proposed in Gilbert
Developer Keeley Properties is proposing a residential development with 135 townhomes and 668 apartments in five buildings, along with general commercial space on nearly 28 acres at the SEC of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad in Gilbert. The site is currently homed to Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, which is planning...
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily
Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot while in the drive-thru of a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Jan. 3. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
AZFamily
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sources say Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek area traffic alerts entering 2023
As we enter a new year there are some notable road construction project updates Queen Creek motorists should keep in mind as they travel around town. This phase of the Meridian Road improvements will complete the western half street from Combs Road to the existing roadway at Cherrywood Drive in Church Farms. Westbound Combs Road will be restricted to one lane at Meridian beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 for paving and culvert work (the contractor was unable to complete the work earlier this month due to rain). Restrictions are anticipated through January.
ABC 15 News
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight
GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
AZFamily
Several men injured after shooting near central Phoenix; area closed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police says at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to local hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.
KTAR.com
Suspect taken to hospital after shooting with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting with officers in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department at about 11 a.m. No officers were injured, police added.
Fuel truck, two other vehicles crash, shuts down 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye
According to police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road was a large fuel truck.
How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
