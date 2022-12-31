Read full article on original website
abc27.com
PA Farm Show milkshakes: Where to find the new and original flavors this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes at the PA Farm Show are a staple of the annual event that features Pennsylvania’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry. The 2023 PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake. Orange cream...
Early fog will make it tough for Lehigh Valley drivers to see, weather service warns
The National Weather Service warns drivers to proceed with caution due to early Tuesday morning fog. “Areas of fog are resulting in visibility as low as a quarter to half a mile in spots this morning. Motorists are urged to use extra caution and be alert for rapid changes in visibility,” the weather service warns in a special weather statement.
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
A census of every farmer in the country is underway. Lehigh Valley farmers urged to check in.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tabulates a census of every farmer in the country. The census helps inform federal food and agriculture policies and programs, and guide investments that will grow and sustain the industry, according to a news release. Local farmers are urged to complete the...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
Funny Video Accurately Demonstrates NJ’s Hate For PA Drivers
Everybody LOVES to talk crap about Jersey, right? It's true. When's the last time you heard a non-Jersey resident say ANYTHING nice about any part of the Garden State? It's probably been a while, right?. Sure, every part of the country has their stereotypes. Stereotypes are applied for a reason....
a-z-animals.com
Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record
Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
Staggering Number Of Stores Closed In NJ & PA During 2022
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year in both the state of New Jersey and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This retail apocalypse of...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
2022 in the Lehigh Valley: Tee retriever, dash-cam hit-and-run among our most-viewed videos
Part cautionary tales, part voyeuristic glad-it’s-not-me schadenfreude, dash-cam videos are an undeniably popular genre on social media these days. Pennsylvania State Police in February supplied just such footage, of a hit-and-run crash on Route 22 recorded from the dashboard of a tractor-trailer. Two people in a Jeep Cherokee that flipped as a result of the collision with an unidentified sedan were treated at the scene.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed.Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., th…
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
18-year-old dies in crash with tractor-trailer on Pa. bridge: coroner
A Lehigh Valley teenager was killed Monday night in a crash on American Parkway in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner said. Elijah Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 7:37 p.m. Monday on the highway’s bridge in the city, authorities said.
Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Regional Police Department alert the public of anticipated traffic disruptions near the Monroe County Courthouse due to a scheduled extradition hearing. Police say the streets surrounding the courthouse, Courthouse Square, Sarah Street, Monroe Street, and Seventh Street, may be closed as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue throughout […]
