ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record

Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

2022 in the Lehigh Valley: Tee retriever, dash-cam hit-and-run among our most-viewed videos

Part cautionary tales, part voyeuristic glad-it’s-not-me schadenfreude, dash-cam videos are an undeniably popular genre on social media these days. Pennsylvania State Police in February supplied just such footage, of a hit-and-run crash on Route 22 recorded from the dashboard of a tractor-trailer. Two people in a Jeep Cherokee that flipped as a result of the collision with an unidentified sedan were treated at the scene.
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Regional Police Department alert the public of anticipated traffic disruptions near the Monroe County Courthouse due to a scheduled extradition hearing. Police say the streets surrounding the courthouse, Courthouse Square, Sarah Street, Monroe Street, and Seventh Street, may be closed as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue throughout […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy