NOLA.com
Mandeville welcomes the Mande Kings Day Parade & Trailhead Festival on Jan. 7
The Mande Milkshakers, the north shore's first women's marching organization, will kick off the Carnival season in the Mandeville area with a King’s Day parade and festival on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The King’s Day event in Old Mandeville combines a lively parade that begins...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
NOLA.com
Carnival season begins, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington tribute, Bo Dollis Jr. and more New Orleans events coming up Jan. 3-9
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades in medieval costumes in the French Quarter on its patron saint’s birthday. WWOZ director Beth Arroyo Utterback is the Queen, Laura Plantation’s Joseph Dunn is King, and Emmeline Meyer rides as Joan. The procession starts at Bienville and N. Peters streets and goes by the St. Louis Cathedral and statue of Joan and ends at Jackson Square. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Visit joanofarcparade.org for details.
NOLA.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
relix
NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup
NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NOLA.com
Tree by tree: Meet the woman replanting the greenery torn away by Hurricane Katrina
As New Orleans rebuilt itself during the years after Hurricane Katrina, Susannah Burley noticed one treasured part of the city was slow to return: its trees. More than 100,000 oaks, cypress and other trees were lost in parks and other public lands, and an untold number were torn away from private properties.
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
whereyat.com
New Year's Room With A Vue Above NOLA
Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!
NOLA.com
Covington gives away native tree seedlings
Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with a tree seedling giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon, or until seedlings are gone, Jan. 28 at the Covington Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the seedlings. Anyone who can help should email the group at info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
NOLA.com
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
NOLA.com
The faces of Covington mayors now line the halls
Karen Johnson and her mother, Diane Kramer, were rooting around City Hall in Covington when their interior design instincts kicked in. In a back, back room, they found three tattered and unmatched pictures of former Covington mayors, and an idea struck. Johnson remembers her mother saying, " 'This is wrong....
NOLA.com
Details on Walter 'Wolfman' Washington's funeral and tribute concert this week
Walter “Wolfman” Washington, the legendary New Orleans guitarist and singer who died of cancer on Dec. 22 at age 79, will be celebrated twice this week. His funeral is Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon. His funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., to be followed immediately by a jazz funeral procession, with a horse-drawn carriage, to St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 at 3421 Esplanade Ave.
NOLA.com
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
Touro hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year
Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.
