If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Columbia Missourian
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri. The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
Columbia Missourian
A list of wishes, dreams for 2023
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble
The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
kwos.com
First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care
The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen
No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City's 'Chick's Tap Room' hosting NYE with 'good music, food, and drinks'
JEFFERSON CITY — Local businesses are preparing for the large crowds expected tonight. The owner of Chick's Tap Room off of Industrial Drive in Jefferson City said his staff is ready for the group. Ian Simms took over the sports bar from previous ownership years ago. "I met my...
Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands of workers in Missouri received a raise at the start of the new year, but the extra money still doesn't match the cost of living. The Missouri minimum wage increased to $12 an hour under Proposition B. This is the last year under Prop B, passed by voters in 2018, which The post Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire
One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting
Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
northwestmoinfo.com
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri
Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2022, as chosen by the ABC 17 News staff: The post A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023
Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen charged in October shooting inside park that left one man injured
A Columbia teen is now charged in connection with a shooting near a park in October of last year. Anthony Smith, Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was arrested Friday and is being held without bond. Police say the shooting took place on October...
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7
The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event according to a news release from the health department.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia rooftop bar closing after four years of service
Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve. The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
