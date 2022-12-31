ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

A list of wishes, dreams for 2023

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian

Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble

The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care

The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen

No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands of workers in Missouri received a raise at the start of the new year, but the extra money still doesn't match the cost of living. The Missouri minimum wage increased to $12 an hour under Proposition B. This is the last year under Prop B, passed by voters in 2018, which The post Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire

One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
MEXICO, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting

Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023

Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7

The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event according to a news release from the health department.

