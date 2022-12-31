ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He’s the fourth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak. Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for Los Angeles. Jason Robertson for Dallas scored to extend his points streak to eight games. Miro Heiskanen also scored.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Sparks name Karen Bryant as GM, chief administrative officer

The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday completed a management overhaul by naming Karen Bryant as chief administrative officer and general manager. Sparks owner and managing partner Eric Holoman made the announcement, noting that Bryant will oversee both business and basketball operations for the three-time league champions. Bryant joins Curt...
LOS ANGELES, CA

