LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He’s the fourth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak. Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for Los Angeles. Jason Robertson for Dallas scored to extend his points streak to eight games. Miro Heiskanen also scored.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO