New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands of workers in Missouri received a raise at the start of the new year, but the extra money still doesn't match the cost of living. The Missouri minimum wage increased to $12 an hour under Proposition B. This is the last year under Prop B, passed by voters in 2018, which The post Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble
The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years. He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23...
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting
Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care
The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers
Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri
Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2022, as chosen by the ABC 17 News staff: The post A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A list of wishes, dreams for 2023
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Flu cases dropped, COVID cases doubled in Boone County last month
Flu cases decreased in Boone County during mid-December, while COVID cases spiked dramatically after dropping significantly in October and November. After a relatively mild November with 451 COVID cases, the period between Dec. 1 and 28 counted 868 cases.
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri. The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire
One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023
Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof. ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
