Boone County, MO

New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands of workers in Missouri received a raise at the start of the new year, but the extra money still doesn't match the cost of living. The Missouri minimum wage increased to $12 an hour under Proposition B. This is the last year under Prop B, passed by voters in 2018, which The post Wage advocates say new Missouri minimum still not enough appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble

The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting

Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care

The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
A list of wishes, dreams for 2023

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire

One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023

Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof.  ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
