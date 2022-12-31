Read full article on original website
Vice
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
Onwards and upwards: music, film, art and more to inspire change
If you were a teenager in the 00s, the lyrical triptych of blank page, dirty window and rain on skin is likely to conjure up a deep sense of nostalgia. Popularised internationally as the theme song to teen reality drama The Hills, Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten is Here Comes the Sun for the MySpace generation, an anthem of infectious resolve and main character energy that encourages the listener to embrace the joys of their uncertain future. Teens of today would no doubt find it terminally cheesy, but whether you’re rallying yourself to rejoin the gym or committing to self-love after a messy breakup, you can’t deny that it still feels good. Jenessa Williams.
anothermag.com
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards
Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
El colacho: The tale behind Spain’s baby jumping festival which dates back to the 1600s
Celebrated each year in the town of Castrillo de Murcia, the Salto del Colacho is a week-long celebration featuring a man dressed as the devil.
yankodesign.com
Hanging Retreat suspended in the middle of the mountains of Sharjah is overwhelmingly picturesque and delightfully comforting
Hanging in mid-air between two mountain ridges is scary; there are no two ways about it. However, if the idea is not threatening, but rather adventurous to you; Dubai-based Ardh Architects have created a city of hanging pods in the mountains of Sharjah you can explore in all sanity. You...
Jane Fonda to sell trove of art at upcoming Christie's auction
Works from the actor and activist's personal collection will be sold at a New York auction later this month.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
Putting the bones of giant, extinct ‘thunderbirds’ under the microscope reveals how they grew
The largest flightless bird found anywhere in the world today is the ostrich. It stands about 2.5 metres tall and can weigh up to 240kg. But millions of years ago ostriches would have been dwarfed by several other flightless bird species. One was Dromornis stirtoni, nicknamed the thunderbird. It lived...
hypebeast.com
Hong Kong's M+ Museum Celebrates First Anniversary With 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibit
The largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside of Japan. Yayoi Kusama‘s life work has landed in Hong Kong‘s M+ Museum. In celebration of the museum’s one-year anniversary, a new exhibit surrounding the Japanese contemporary artist’s vision and groundbreaking career has been unveiled. Titled, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, the exhibit is the largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside Japan. The collection showcases how Kusama’s work has turned her into one of the most recognizable global cultural icons in the 21st century. Honoring his avant-garde vision, signature aesthetic and core philosophy in art and life, the exhibit features more than 200 works of art, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and archival material.
Country diary: The old Twin Peaks are now a land of opportunity
The growl of high-street traffic had barely faded as we walked uphill, away from the town centre, when we saw the kestrel. She was sitting on a leafless branch of a cherry tree, feathers fluffed, her back turned towards the icy wind. She seemed reluctant to fly as we drew closer. Cautiously sidling around her, we could see that her pale eyelids were closed; dozing in the early morning sunshine, perhaps digesting her last meal.
architizer.com
Caribbean Courtyard Villa // Studio Saxe
Studio Saxe weaves tropical pergola in the jungle of the Caribbean coast of Puerto Viejo, Limon. Pavilions were joined through a woven network of pergolas that blend with the jungle creating a sense of unity through an internal courtyard. Design. We designed a strategy of aggregation by creating a network...
Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits
Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
veranda.com
A Look at Legendary Designer Mario Buatta's Last Unpublished Project
Down a velvety dirt lane in South Carolina’s horse country is Toad Hall, a picture-perfect 1930s white clapboard house, complete with stables and carriage house. All were in various states of neglect in 2004 when the owners acquired the property, originally designed by distinguished local architect Willis Irvin. There was much to do, but the couple had a secret weapon. Legendary interior designer Mario Buatta had worked with them on their Virginia horse farm, including the decoration of his first (and only) barn, and he was signed on for this as well. This would be one of his last projects before his death in 2018.
booktrib.com
Taiwanese Author’s English Debut is a Musical Journey of Self-Discovery
“Anyone with enough experience can make up stories, but only those who truly understand the world have something meaningful to say.”. That quote, from a Nobel literature laureate, is used by a nameless piano tuner to describe what defines for him a widower grieving for his young wife in The Piano Tuner (Arcade), a novel by Taiwanese author Chiang-Sheng Kuo and his first published in English that will remind readers of Kazuo Ishiguro, Jennifer Egan, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Haruki Murakami.
yankodesign.com
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
S.African journalist, 90, delivers news in the desert
Armed with a flask of coffee, some boiled eggs and a towel to shield his bare legs from the scorching sun, 90-year-old Frans Hugo sets off every Thursday to deliver newspapers in the South African desert. Born Charl Francois Hugo in Cape Town in 1932 -- but known to everyone simply as Frans -- he is arguably the last bastion of a dying business.
