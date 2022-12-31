ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, PA

abc23.com

Cooper Twp. Drug Arrests

State police say two people in Clearfield County are facing drug related charges. They say Norman Bell called State Police Friday after he believed to have been hearing voices in his Cooper Township apartment. Troopers say they arrived and found that Bell had a warrant for his arrest. They say...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
EMLENTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Homer City man arrested after fleeing police

State police arrested a Homer City man who fled from police and was wanted in Armstrong County for drug and alcohol-related charges. On Friday, state police in Indiana attempted to pull over Drew Bittner, 19, in White Township, Indiana County, after Bittner was speeding. Bittner initially pulled into the parking...
HOMER CITY, PA
wesb.com

Camera Stolen from Eldred Assisted Living Facility

The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole a camera from the Jenny L. Manor Assisted Living Center. According to troopers, on the morning of December 15 an unknown person stole the camera, valued at $400.00, from the northern side of the building and fled to the west.
ELDRED, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission Due in Court of Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Meadville Man Pleads Guilty to a Felony For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man pled guilty today to the felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
MEADVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca

A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
SALAMANCA, NY
wccsradio.com

THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
INDIANA, PA

