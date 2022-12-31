Read full article on original website
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
TASER Device Used On NY Man Running With Over 1 lb Of Fentanyl On I-80 In PA: State Police
A New York man led police on a foot chase on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania after a traffic stop led police to spot "indicators of criminal activity," Pennsylvania state police say. Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 34, of Jamestown, New York, was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-80 in Clinton...
abc23.com
Cooper Twp. Drug Arrests
State police say two people in Clearfield County are facing drug related charges. They say Norman Bell called State Police Friday after he believed to have been hearing voices in his Cooper Township apartment. Troopers say they arrived and found that Bell had a warrant for his arrest. They say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an area man accused of tampering with a victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. for...
Homer City man arrested after fleeing police
State police arrested a Homer City man who fled from police and was wanted in Armstrong County for drug and alcohol-related charges. On Friday, state police in Indiana attempted to pull over Drew Bittner, 19, in White Township, Indiana County, after Bittner was speeding. Bittner initially pulled into the parking...
wesb.com
Camera Stolen from Eldred Assisted Living Facility
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole a camera from the Jenny L. Manor Assisted Living Center. According to troopers, on the morning of December 15 an unknown person stole the camera, valued at $400.00, from the northern side of the building and fled to the west.
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Duo charged after 36 dead cats found at Clearfield County home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door. Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes […]
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission Due in Court of Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.
explore venango
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
explore venango
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty to a Felony For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man pled guilty today to the felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
