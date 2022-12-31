Read full article on original website
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.
Snow showers forecast for blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are 12 of the best US cities to visit.
I've traveled to many places, but I think Moab, Omaha, Honolulu, Keystone, and Chimayó are some of the best cities to visit in the United States.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Popular travel destinations for 2023
Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists
Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome. 1. Italy. Our returning...
More Americans hop on ‘revenge travel’ trend, eyes Asia and Europe destinations in 2023
2023 is a year of international travel for many Americans. A recent survey conducted by the tourism industry research firm Destination Analysts found that 31% of Americans are more interested in overseas travel than domestic travel. The report released in November says this was a six-point gain from February and a year-to-date high.
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit
Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
Thousands of people have been stranded at Iceland's airport with empty vending machines and no transportation to hotels — including 'Billions' star Damian Lewis
Lewis, along with thousands of others, appeared to be stranded in the freezing Keflavík International Airport with empty vending machines and no taxis.
Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow
Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Powerful atmospheric river soaks California and the Northwest, triggers tidal flooding in Washington
It will be a wet and windy week in the West as a series of low-pressure systems will bring stormy weather to the region.
Best value ski resorts revealed
UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
Strong 5.4 aftershock wakes up northern Californians on New Year's Day
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook northern Californians awake on New Year's Day. The U.S. Geological Service says the temblor that occurred 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California at 8:35 a.m. was an aftershock from the Dec. 20, 6.4 magnitude quake.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, flash flooding from Midwest to Gulf Coast
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak that began its trek across the South Monday is in its final hours before exiting off the Eastern Seaboard.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport
A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
Winter weather break: Pattern flips to warmth after arctic blast, deadly holiday blizzard
As the nation powers through a deadly blizzard and arctic outbreak that brought sub-zero readings to the northern tier of the country and a hard freeze not seen in several years to the South, frigid residents might be clamoring for a break.
I traveled on the Eurostar from London to Paris on a $45 ticket and returned on a $136 ticket. As a solo traveler who packed light, the upgrade was unnecessary.
The Eurostar train operates across Europe. Insider's Maria Noyen traveled to and from France and the UK to see whether it was worth upgrading classes.
Dozens killed when blizzard, bomb cyclone wreak havoc across US
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S. has killed dozens of people.
