CBS News

Popular travel destinations for 2023

Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists

Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome. 1. Italy. Our returning...
More Americans hop on ‘revenge travel’ trend, eyes Asia and Europe destinations in 2023

2023 is a year of international travel for many Americans. A recent survey conducted by the tourism industry research firm Destination Analysts found that 31% of Americans are more interested in overseas travel than domestic travel. The report released in November says this was a six-point gain from February and a year-to-date high.
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit

Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Best value ski resorts revealed

UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
