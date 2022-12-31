Read full article on original website
Installation stopped error when installing games on Xbox
Are you encountering the “Installation stopped” error on your Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X console? As per multiple user reports, a lot of Xbox console users have complained of getting this error when trying to install a game on their console. The game installation terminates abruptly with an “Installation stopped” error message and the game just doesn’t install.
Google Docs encountered an error [Fixed]
Errors faced in the Google Workspace suite are not uncommon, and they can be very cumbersome at times. A frequently faced issue with Google Docs is a prompt saying “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.” This error essentially prevents the user from further working in Google Docs until it is rectified. Today, we will look at a few solutions you can implement to fix the issue.
How to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Edge
Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful web browsers. It is also loaded with some unique features that are not available in other web browsers. Like Google Chrome, you can create multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge. The feature to create multiple user profiles is useful if there is more than one user of a particular web browser. Sometimes, a user profile in a web browser gets corrupted. In this case, we have to create another user profile for ourselves. In this article, we will show you how to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Microsoft Edge.
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345 on Windows PC
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was recently released for Microsoft Windows. But many users have been complaining about the COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. The complete error message reads:
How to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45?
This post features solutions to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45. NVIDIA is a global leader known for designing high-quality GPUs. These can be used for various purposes, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications. Recently some users have been complaining about seeing the NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45 in the Device Manager. The complete error message reads:
Error 10013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permissions
Some users say that when they run the ipconfig/renew or some other IP command to repair network connection they encounter Error: 1013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permission. The issue is usually caused when either a port is blocked or is used for two jobs at the same time. Also, there is a high chance that a third-party antivirus is blocking the connection and not allowing you to release IP. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
How to Enable Energy Recommendations Settings page in Windows 11
Microsoft introduced Energy Recommendations feature for Windows 11 PCs with its Insider Build update. If you are wondering how to get it on your regular stable builds, this guide will help you get it. Let’s see how to enable the Energy Recommendations settings page in Windows 11. What is...
YouTube AutoPlay not Working – Quick Fixes
YouTube has been improving its features with time after studying user feedback. One such feature is YouTube AutoPlay. You must have noticed that YouTube videos play on their own as soon as you open them. However, if you try opening a YouTube video on another tab, it reads AutoPlay blocked. If you wish to fix YouTube AutoPlay not working issue, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we have listed some best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10 users. If you want to customize your photos by decorating them with different frames, these free tools will be beneficial for you. You can also use these free software to frame photos for different occasions, like birthdays, Christmas, etc.
NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install
NVIDIA is one of the biggest names in the Graphics card industry, probably, even the biggest. However, popularity doesn’t guarantee that your app will have no bugs or issues, it has been noted that NVIDIA GeForce is facing issues when trying to install drivers. According to victims, when trying to install the browser or update the same using NVIDIA GeForce, the installation process stuck on Preparing. In this post, we will see what you can do if NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install.
Dynamic IP address vs Static IP address: Which is more secure?
It is possible for hackers to trick you by using IP snooping, but you can get protection with a Dynamic IP address or a Static IP address. The question is, which one is better? This is not an easy question to answer, but we are going to do our best to explain what needs to be done. Here’s the thing, every device you have that is connected to the internet has its own IP address. For those who aren’t aware, an IP address is a unique string of numbers that makes it possible to tell one machine apart from another.
Could not invite the provided name or invites missing in Minecraft
Some PC gamers have reported the issue whereby the Minecraft Realms invite is not working or the envelope (invitation) icon/button next to the Realms logo is just not showing or missing. Another invite issue other PC gamers reportedly encountered is the Could not invite the provided name error message when trying to invite other gamers to join a Realm. This post provides applicable solutions to these issues.
Error 16: The Sims has encountered a problem
‘Error 16: The Sims has encountered a problem‘ if your PC does not have enough space to save the game files. The error is generally caused due to piled-up cache, corrupted mods, or due to the fact that the drive where your game files are being stored is full. In this article, we are going to learn more about the reasons and what should be done to resolve the issue.
Fix Disconnected from Steam COD MW2 error on Windows PC
If you get the error prompt stating Disconnected from Steam when you try to launch or while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II the game crashes on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig, then this post is intended to help you with the most applicable fixes to this error. Affected gamers reported no other games on Steam had this issue except COD: MW2 and the error occurred multiple times per day.
An unexpected error has occurred – NETGE-1000 error
While signing into the Spectrum account on the app or website, some users received the An unexpected error has occurred NETGE-1000 message. In this article, we will see how to fix this error on Spectrum. One possible cause of this error message is the Spectrum server issue. The fixes provided in this article will help you irrespective of the cause of the problem.
Enable RDP for multiple users on Windows 11
You can establish multiple remote desktop connections at the same time on a Windows system however this feature is restricted by license. It prevents you from creating a Terminal RDP server. If you need this service, you have to buy a Windows Server license, RDS CALS, and Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) should be installed on your computer. If you want a free alternative you can use RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) to create multiple Connections. In this article, we will discuss how you can enable RDP for multiple users on your Windows 11 computer.
Your device does not support Minecraft Realms
On your Xbox console, you may see the message Your device does not support Minecraft Realms when you try to start a Realm or join your friend’s Realm even with an invite to join. This post offers the most applicable fixes to the issue on your console. Affected console...
How to delete a Page in Google Docs
In this post, we will help you how to delete a Page in Google Docs. When we create a document in Google Docs, sometimes, a little content is added to the last page. This adds an extra page to the Google Docs document. If we need to delete that page, we have to delete the content on that page. But there is a helpful trick to delete a page in Google Docs without deleting the content of that page. For this, you need to modify the Formatting. We have covered step-by-step instructions for that.
