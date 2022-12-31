Read full article on original website
UVA Basketball vs Pitt GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 19-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates to 1957-58. • UVA has won eight straight contests vs. the Panthers, including a two-game sweep in 2021-22. • Virginia has won 15 of...
The Big Preview: UVA basketball’s road trip continues versus the Pitt Panthers
After two losses, the Virginia Cavaliers were able to shake off some rust and get a couple wins to close out 2022. The new year begins with a third straight ACC road contest (with a home win over Albany thrown in there too) against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who have won four in a row and nine of ten. They are coming off a big home win over UNC in which they trailed late but managed to pull it out with some key late buckets.
Three reasons Virginia’s familiar roster has reached new heights this season
In their twelfth game of the 2022-23 season, Virginia made light work of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: buoyed by a 25-0 run spanning the first and second halves, the ‘Hoos climbed to 10-2 in a convincing 18-point victory over Josh Pastner’s outmatched squad. The Cavaliers comfortably sit in the top 25, seem like a shoo-in for an NCAA tournament berth, and stand out as contenders for the ACC title.
Happy New Year From Streaking the Lawn!
With the new year now upon us, we’d be remiss to not thank you all for hanging with us throughout the year! From basketball season in the winter and early spring, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, and more in the spring, a summer of offseason content, football, and the start of basketball again, it’s been another whirlwind of a year covering Virginia Cavaliers sports. The entire staff here at STL is incredibly grateful for all of you who have read, commented, and interacted with us this calendar year. The highs have been high and the lows have been tragically low, but being a part of this UVA sports and Streaking the Lawn community has been a privilege through it all.
